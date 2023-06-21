Alpha Housing was joined by local elected representatives and other stakeholders to cut the first sod on a new £2.2 million social housing scheme in Newry, providing 10 new family homes.

The new £2.2 million development will be delivered in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC) who part funded the project with £1.1m grant through the NI Housing Executive.

Located on repurposed land on the Camlough Road, the scheme will comprise eight three-bedroom homes, a single five-bedroom house and one four-bedroom property, due to be completed in summer 2024. The construction work will be carried out by Newry based Belnew Developments Limited.

Cutting the first sod, newly appointed chair of Newry, Mourne and Down Council Councillor Valerie Harte, said: “As one of my first engagements as chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, I am delighted to see Alpha Housing’s impressive plans for these much-needed family homes in the heart of the city.

"This investment will make an important contribution to addressing housing waiting lists in the local area as well as the regeneration a previously derelict piece of land. One of my priorities as Chair is to work with statutory agencies and valued partners such as Alpha Housing to promote the development of quality housing for all.”

Chief executive of Alpha Housing, Cameron Watt, explained: “In addition to building affordable, high-quality homes, Alpha Housing is committed to helping build thriving communities. This new development, located close to amenities and transport links, will revitalise a previously unused area of land off the Camlough Road, catering for a wide range of family sizes and needs. We are working closely with the Carnagat Community Association who are very supportive of this project and its wider benefits for the local area.

“Recently Newry, Mourne and Down Council passed a motion to prioritise social housing development over the next decade. Alpha Housing is committed to contributing to this goal, helping provide local people with a range of affordable, high-quality homes.”

Sinead Collins, the Housing Executive’s head of place shaping for the south region, continued: “It is fantastic to see work is now underway by Alpha Housing Association to deliver new homes in the Newry area. We have worked closely with Alpha Housing Association to support the provision of these ten new build social homes, which include eight three-bed units, one four-bed unit and one five-bed unit. This new housing development is welcome news for Newry City where the need for additional social housing remains consistently high.”

Paula McGuigan from the Carnagat Community Association, added: “We at the Carnagat Community Association are pleased to see the commencement of works to build the 10 new family homes at Parkhead Close. We look forward to the houses being allocated and welcoming the families to the area.”

Parkhead Close in Newry is the latest new development to be spearheaded by Alpha Housing and follows the official opening of a £2.1 million state-of-the-art development for independent older people in the County Antrim village of Broughshane last December.