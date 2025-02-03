Solasta Healthcare sets its sights higher with Consultant Ophthalmologist appointment

Solasta Healthcare, specialist cataract clinic based in The Boulevard, Banbridge, have recently welcomed a new member to their growing team, Dimple Patel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Patel joins Solasta as a Consultant Ophthalmologist, bringing over 15 years of experience in the industry. She has a specialist interest in cataract treatment and has performed over 4,000 cataract surgeries.

Previously, Ms Patel worked in the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear hospital in Melbourne, after completing her training in Northern Ireland, where she developed a reputation for exceptional patient care and advanced expertise in eye health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to Solasta 120+ years of collective experience in cataract treatments, Ms Patel joins the expert team of surgeons from across Ireland, optometrists, administrators, clinic coordinators, nursing staff and patient care coordinators.

Ms Dimple Patel, Solasta Healthcare’s new Consultant Ophthalmologist, who has recently joined their expert cataract team, based in The Boulevard, Banbridge.