Moira health and beauty clinic shines on national stage as owner Kara-lyn Macaulay leads her team to a stunning triple win — all while managing a personal health journey

It’s a season of celebration for Karan Francis Health and Beauty Clinic as the renowned Moira-based salon marks an extraordinary milestone — winning three major industry awards in just three weeks.

This remarkable achievement reflects the clinic’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the passion of its team, led by owner and clinical lead therapist, Kara-lyn Macaulay.

The awards include the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Northern Ireland Health & Beauty Awards, held at La Mon Hotel and Country Club on May 18; the title of Outstanding Beauty Salon 2025, Regional Winner, at the Irish Beauty Awards at the Crowne Plaza Dublin on May 25; and Beauty Salon of the Year (Large) 2025 at the Northern Ireland Beauty Excellence Awards, celebrated at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on June 7.

Pictured at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards at La Mon Hotel, Belfast are Ellie Adair, Jill Hobson,Arlene Johnston, Faye Cantley, Kara-lyn Macaulay, Jillian Irwin, Kelly Sloan and Madison Kelly- Saddler

Kara-lyn Macaulay, who has been at the helm of the clinic since its founding in 2006, described the moment as both humbling and uplifting.

She explained: “It has been a phenomenal year so far for our team, testament to their hard work, dedication and support, especially in light of the health challenges I have faced.

“In February 2024, I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which meant significant life changes and new challenges in balancing my health, business, and family.

Kara-lyn Macaulay and Northern Ireland Beauty Excellence awards judge Christine Mackin

"But sometimes life gives you lemons, so you make lemonade, add a little gin, and carry on!”