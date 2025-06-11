'Sometimes life gives you lemons, so you make lemonade, add a little gin, and carry on!': Northern Ireland beautician overcomes health issues and scoops triple industry honours
It’s a season of celebration for Karan Francis Health and Beauty Clinic as the renowned Moira-based salon marks an extraordinary milestone — winning three major industry awards in just three weeks.
This remarkable achievement reflects the clinic’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the passion of its team, led by owner and clinical lead therapist, Kara-lyn Macaulay.
The awards include the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Northern Ireland Health & Beauty Awards, held at La Mon Hotel and Country Club on May 18; the title of Outstanding Beauty Salon 2025, Regional Winner, at the Irish Beauty Awards at the Crowne Plaza Dublin on May 25; and Beauty Salon of the Year (Large) 2025 at the Northern Ireland Beauty Excellence Awards, celebrated at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on June 7.
Kara-lyn Macaulay, who has been at the helm of the clinic since its founding in 2006, described the moment as both humbling and uplifting.
She explained: “It has been a phenomenal year so far for our team, testament to their hard work, dedication and support, especially in light of the health challenges I have faced.
“In February 2024, I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which meant significant life changes and new challenges in balancing my health, business, and family.
"But sometimes life gives you lemons, so you make lemonade, add a little gin, and carry on!”
Established in 2006, Karan Francis Health and Beauty Clinic has become a trusted name in the beauty and wellness world. With a team of nine experienced skincare therapists, the clinic specialises in advanced skincare treatments and cosmetic blemish removal, alongside a full range of beauty, holistic, and massage therapies.
