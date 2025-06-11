Brookvent, a Northern Ireland leader in the provision of energy saving ventilation systems, has secured a major financial funding package from Belfast-based Structured Asset Based Lending (ABL) specialist Upstream ABL to unlock new opportunities for export growth. Pictured are BrookVent’s financial controller Dara Edwards, Jonathan Moore, head of sales and Upstream ABL relationship manager Alastair Gracey

Tomasz Kowalski, former managing director of Brookvent Polska, steps into Group CEO role as Brookvent partners with Upstream ABL to unlock new export markets and innovation opportunities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brookvent, a Northern Ireland leader in the provision of energy saving ventilation systems, has secured a major financial funding package from Belfast-based Structured Asset Based Lending (ABL) specialist Upstream ABL to unlock new opportunities for export growth.

The Dunmurry-based company - which started manufacturing energy-saving ventilation systems for house builders in the UK and Republic of Ireland over four decades ago – said its new asset-backed funding facility will play a vital role in supporting its long-term strategic growth ambitions to extend its global reach, invest further in research and development and broaden its product portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support its ambitious Growth Strategy, the company has invested heavily in new production and distribution facilities in Poland, and added new offices in Spain, Germany, and the Benelux region, underpinning its ambitious sales focus.

The award-winning business has also recently confirmed a new leadership transition, with former longstanding Group chief executive Declan Gormley assuming the role of executive chairman.

As part of this transition Tomasz Kowalski, the former managing director of Brookvent Polska has now been appointed the new Group chief Executive. The transition, combined with these new funding arrangements reinforces Brookvent’s commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and innovation, ensuring the business is prepared for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Welcoming the partnership with Upstream ABL, Brookvent executive chairman, Declan Gormley, said: “We’ve enjoyed a solid working relationship with Upstream for many years and we were excited by the potential opportunities which Asset Based Lending (ABL) could provide for our business. By unlocking the potential of our balance sheet assets, we now have the funding and flexibility to move much more quickly in a highly competitive environment to seize opportunities for growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backed by London-based Pollen Street Capital, which has committed a new £150 million facility to accelerate the ambitious and sustainable expansion of the business across Northern Ireland and beyond, Upstream has evolved into a specialist Structured ABL lender, challenging the mainstream lending market with a comprehensive and tailored offering for SME and mid-corporate business owners.

In addition to traditional working capital facilities, such as invoice and trade finance, ABL facilities allow Upstream to assist businesses with funding against a range of asset classes including property, plant and machinery, and stock.

Alastair Gracey, Relationship Manager at Upstream ABL, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Declan and the team to support their continued growth and success with a bespoke Structured ABL solution which allows the business to leverage underutilised assets, providing Brookvent with the cash flow that creates opportunity and flexibility for every business cycle, and which can be drawn down when they need it.

This funding facility was carefully considered and developed to the exacting needs of Declan and the team. We wish them continued success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad