Belfast-based architectural wall cladding specialist Spanwall has announced that managing director Keith Toner is to retire from his role after more than 50 years’ service.

He will take up a new role as non-executive director.

Keith Toner first joined the company aged 17 and has been managing director since 1995 overseeing Spanwall’s transformation into a significant player in the facades’ manufacturing market.

In recent years, he has led Spanwall through Brexit, Covid-19, and the investment from by Cordovan Capital at the beginning of 2021

The business is also pleased to announce that Mr Toner’s successor will be David Clark, Spanwall’s current manufacturing director, who re-joined the organisation at the end of 2021 from The McAvoy Group where he had held several positions including Manufacturing Director and Head of Innovation.

Keith said: “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to be involved with some of the most iconic buildings in the world. 51 years ago, I joined Spanwall as an apprentice and since then have witnessed the business go from strength to strength. I know Spanwall has a great future and feel very optimistic about what’s to come.”

Mr Toner welcomed the appointment of David Clark explaining: “David brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, and I look forward to watching Spanwall continue to thrive and succeed under his direction.”

During his role as manufacturing director, Clark has focused on transforming Spanwall’s manufacturing capabilities, including introducing new digital technologies into the business.

David continued: “As a business we are hugely grateful to Keith for his commitment to Spanwall for the past 51 years. His leadership and passion for our business has been instrumental in shaping Spanwall into the company it is today, ensuring we are well positioned to achieve our ambitious growth strategy.”

“I am hugely excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for myself within the company. Having started my career here almost 25 years ago, it has felt like I have returned home again. I look forward to continuing to develop and grow the business to ensure we retain our market-leading position.”

Spanwall has provided specialist cladding solutions on many signature buildings throughout the world from Belfast to Barbados, Dublin to Amsterdam and from South Africa to Saudi Arabia, specified by architects and designers working on behalf of brands including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Guinness, British Airways and Audi.