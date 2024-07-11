Specialist business property adviser expands its dental team into Northern Ireland
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has expanded its dental team into the Northern Ireland market, with the appointment of Cathy Murphy as its lead agent in the region.
Cathy Murphy joined Christie & Co’s dental team in August 2023 and brought with her a wealth of market knowledge and experience in the sector. Initially covering the sale of dental businesses in the north of England, she will now also play a pivotal role in developing the company’s brokerage arm in Northern Ireland.
Christie & Co’s expansion into the Northern Ireland market reflects the growing demand for dental businesses in this part of the UK, and the company’s commitment to expanding its brokerage offering.
Cathy Murphy, senior agent at dental at Christie & Co, explained: “Demand for dental practice sales remains robust across Northern Ireland which has emerged as a key target area within the dental practice sales market. Having supported sales across the north over the last five years, I am looking forward to working with principal dentists to achieve their goals, be it through a sale or future growth opportunities.”
Joel Mannix, head of dental at Christie & Co, comments: “Cathy’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the dental market will be invaluable as we expand our presence in Northern Ireland. This move underscores our commitment to providing expert advisory services and meeting the growing demand for dental practice sales in the region. With Cathy at the helm, we are confident that Christie & Co will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”
