Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has expanded its dental team into the Northern Ireland market, with the appointment of Cathy Murphy as its lead agent in the region.

Cathy Murphy joined Christie & Co’s dental team in August 2023 and brought with her a wealth of market knowledge and experience in the sector. Initially covering the sale of dental businesses in the north of England, she will now also play a pivotal role in developing the company’s brokerage arm in Northern Ireland.

Christie & Co’s expansion into the Northern Ireland market reflects the growing demand for dental businesses in this part of the UK, and the company’s commitment to expanding its brokerage offering.

Christie & Co expands into the Northern Ireland dental market. Pictured is Cathy Murphy

Cathy Murphy, senior agent at dental at Christie & Co, explained: “Demand for dental practice sales remains robust across Northern Ireland which has emerged as a key target area within the dental practice sales market. Having supported sales across the north over the last five years, I am looking forward to working with principal dentists to achieve their goals, be it through a sale or future growth opportunities.”