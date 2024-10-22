Specsavers Antrim eyes up top accolade as only optician in Northern Ireland to be shortlisted for UK and Ireland Optician Awards 2024
Specsavers Antrim is thrilled to announce that it is the only locally owned and run optician in Northern Ireland to be shortlisted for the Optician Awards 2024.
Based in Antrim, the store has been shortlisted for the Optical Assistant Team of the Year category. The Optician Awards are run by Optician Magazine and recognise practices and professionals in the industry across the UK and Ireland. The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, November 22, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
Specsavers Antrim takes pride in serving its local community with exceptional eye care and customer service. The nomination reflects the hard work and dedication of the optical assistant team, who are committed to providing outstanding service to every customer in their local community. The store is hailed for its staff retention, with the current management team working together since the store opened over 12 years ago. Through that time the team has grown from five staff members to 20.
Store director Davin Quinn expressed his pride in the team's achievements: “Being shortlisted for the Optical Assistant Team award is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and passion of our optical assistants here in Specsavers Antrim. Our team’s commitment to providing the highest level of healthcare and customer service has made a significant impact in our local community.
"We value every member of our team, and we recognise the strength that each individual brings to the business as a whole. We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award.”
The Optical Assistant Team of the Year award celebrates teams that demonstrate excellence in customer service, teamwork, and community engagement.
