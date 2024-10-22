Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The store has been shortlisted for the Optical Assistant Team of the Year category and the winners will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony next month in London

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers Antrim is thrilled to announce that it is the only locally owned and run optician in Northern Ireland to be shortlisted for the Optician Awards 2024.

Based in Antrim, the store has been shortlisted for the Optical Assistant Team of the Year category. The Optician Awards are run by Optician Magazine and recognise practices and professionals in the industry across the UK and Ireland. The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, November 22, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers Antrim is thrilled to announce that it is the only locally owned and run optician in Northern Ireland to be shortlisted for the Optician Awards 2024. Pictured is store director at Antrim Specsavers Davin Quinn and team

Specsavers Antrim takes pride in serving its local community with exceptional eye care and customer service. The nomination reflects the hard work and dedication of the optical assistant team, who are committed to providing outstanding service to every customer in their local community. The store is hailed for its staff retention, with the current management team working together since the store opened over 12 years ago. Through that time the team has grown from five staff members to 20.

Store director Davin Quinn expressed his pride in the team's achievements: “Being shortlisted for the Optical Assistant Team award is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and passion of our optical assistants here in Specsavers Antrim. Our team’s commitment to providing the highest level of healthcare and customer service has made a significant impact in our local community.

"We value every member of our team, and we recognise the strength that each individual brings to the business as a whole. We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award.”