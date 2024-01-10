The £600,000 relocation project at Connswater Retail Park is due to open in March as directors Paula Cunningham and Lynsey Caldwell mark over 20 years in business

Specsavers Connswater is set to open a new store within the Connswater Retail Park, to enhance its offering to the local community.

The over £600,000 project is due to complete in two months, with the store expected to open on Monday, March 18, as directors Paula Cunningham and Lynsey Caldwell mark over 20 years in business.

Lynsey said: “Obviously, we’re very excited about the relocation. The store will be substantially bigger with larger capacity of seven testing rooms combined with Audiology. We will be located within the retail park which will now allow us to reopen a late night, further servicing the local community.

Specsavers Connswater is set to open a new store within the Connswater Retail Park, to enhance its offering to the local community. Pictured are Paula Cunningham, ophthalmic director and Lynsey Caldwell, retail director of Specsavers Connswater

“We are, along with our great team of optometrists and dispensers, committed to looking after our patients in East Belfast and the surrounding areas as we have built the business up throughout the last 22.5 years since first opening our doors in May 2001. As a locally owned and run business, we have always been grateful to have their support.”

Paula added: “Over many years, we have established a great relationship with our local GPs, pharmacies and hospitals, running red eye schemes, looking after patients at risk of Glaucoma as well as performing routine eye examinations and contact lens assessments. We look forward to continuing to build upon these relationships in our new location.

“To ensure we always deliver the highest quality of service, we are expanding our store and enhancing our customer offering. We have also employed and trained several new staff in both professional and customer service roles, in anticipation of our opening.