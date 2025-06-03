Spirit AeroSystems vows ‘business as usual’ despite Belfast sale discussions

By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
Spirit AeroSystems has confirmed it is ‘committed to finding a buyer’ for the remainder of its Belfast operations, following growing concerns from trade union Unite over the future of aerospace manufacturing in Northern IrelandSpirit AeroSystems has confirmed it is ‘committed to finding a buyer’ for the remainder of its Belfast operations, following growing concerns from trade union Unite over the future of aerospace manufacturing in Northern Ireland
Spirit AeroSystems has confirmed it is 'committed to finding a buyer' for the remainder of its Belfast operations, following growing concerns from trade union Unite over the future of aerospace manufacturing in Northern Ireland
Spirit spokesperson emphasized it was business as usual across all sites as the firm ‘remained focus’ on providing the best quality products to customers

Spirit AeroSystems has confirmed it is ‘committed to finding a buyer’ for the remainder of its Belfast operations, following growing concerns from trade union Unite over the future of aerospace manufacturing in Northern Ireland.

The announcement comes as Boeing nears completion of its global acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems. Meanwhile, Airbus has expressed selective interest in certain production lines, leaving parts of the Belfast business potentially unclaimed.

Unite has warned that splitting the business could lead to significant job losses and pose a serious threat to the wider aerospace sector in Northern Ireland. The union has called for an urgent meeting with Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds MP and Minister of State Sarah Jones MP to discuss the matter.

More than 3,700 workers across Spirit’s five sites in Northern Ireland currently face uncertainty in the wake of Boeing’s global takeover.

A Spirit spokesperson emphasised it was business as usual across all sites as the firm ‘remained focus’ on providing the best quality products to customers.

Joe Buccino, spokesman for Spirit AeroSystems, said: "Spirit continues to evaluate options for assets that may not be acquired by Boeing or Airbus, including our business and operations Belfast, Northern Ireland, with the exception of work that supports Airbus programs.

"We are committed to finding a buyer for the remainder of our Belfast business, who will support and invest in those operations and help them achieve their full growth potential.

"Meanwhile, we remain focused on business as usual across our sites and providing the best quality products to all our customers."

