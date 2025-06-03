Unite the Union has raised concerns over the future of Spirit Aerosystems’ operations in Northern Ireland, warning that a break up of the company could jeopardise thousands of jobs and the broader aerospace sector. Credit Spirit AeroSystems

Unite has written to both secretary of state Jonathan Reynolds MP and minister of state for business Sarah Jones MP seeking an urgent meeting over the future of Spirit Aerosystems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite the Union has raised concerns over the future of Spirit Aerosystems’ operations in Northern Ireland, warning that a break up of the company could jeopardise thousands of jobs and the broader aerospace sector.

In a move prompted by Boeing’s global acquisition of Spirit Aerosystems and Airbus’s selective interest in certain production lines, Unite has written to the secretary of state Jonathan Reynolds MP and minister of state for business Sarah Jones MP seeking an urgent meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 3,700 workers at the company’s five sites in Northern Ireland face growing uncertainty following the Boeing takeover of Spirit globally.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham. Credit Unite

The union warned that the separation of production lines under different ownership structures could lead to the loss of economies of scale and fragmentation and poses a risk to the long-term future of aerospace in Northern Ireland and the highly skilled jobs in the sector.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “The workforce of Shorts and later Spirit Aerosystems in Belfast has been an essential asset for the UK aerospace sector for over 100 years. Keeping these workers and their skills together in one place is vital for the future of the industry in Northern Ireland and the UK.

“The government now needs to step up to the plate and make sure that is what happens. Potential buyers must not be allowed to break up the site and instead should be working on a joint venture that will protect jobs and safeguard the future of the aerospace sector in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite the Union has raised concerns over the future of Spirit Aerosystems’ operations in Northern Ireland, warning that a break up of the company could jeopardise thousands of jobs and the broader aerospace sector. Credit Spirit AeroSystems

Other potential buyers of Spirit’s operations include Canadian aerospace company Bombardier.

Unite regional secretary Susan Fitzgerald, added: “The UK government has a crucial role to play in ensuring both Airbus and Bombardier cooperate to deliver an outcome that secures the future of production.

"The best outcome would keep the company together via a single entity in the form of a joint venture, potentially using the existing Short Brothers company as the overarching structure. That would be the best way to ensure the long-term future of the company and all sites.

“This is one of the oldest aircraft manufacturers in the world and the UK government now has a crucial role in ensuring its long-term future.”