Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The response comes after Unite says Belfast aircraft workers are ‘in limbo’ after no assurances three months after Boeing’s acquisition of Spirit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unions representing the majority of the 3,700 workers at Belfast aircraft maker Spirit AeroSystems are seeking clarity on the future of one of Northern Ireland’s biggest manufacturing firms.

In July Boeing agreed to buy Spirit AeroSystems in a £3.5 billion deal, with Airbus taking control of the wing production lines in Belfast, prompting fears that the workload may be split between operations for Airbus and non-Airbus contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, according to Unite, three months later, ‘no assurances’ have been given to workers, in particular those on non-Airbus production lines, leaving all workers at Queen’s Island concerned for their future.

Unions representing the majority of the 3,700 workers at Belfast aircraft maker Spirit AeroSystems are seeking clarity on the future of one of Northern Ireland’s biggest manufacturing firms

In a statement they hit out claiming the firm is treating the workforce ‘as collateral’ and called on the secretary of state for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn to meet unions representing Spirit workers.

It has warned that uncertainty over jobs at Spirit represents a huge threat to the wider Northern Ireland economy and its vital aerospace sector. Unite estimates that a further 7,000 workers are employed in the wider Spirit supply chain.

If the company must be sold Unite is calling for a single operator to take on all production in Northern Ireland. The union says that this is the best way to safeguard jobs, skills and the future of aerospace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, explained: “It’s a disgrace that workers continue to fear for their livelihoods and their futures. Workers have been given no assurances since the takeover was announced.

“Unite’s commitment to defend our members’ jobs, pay and conditions is absolute. We will do everything necessary to ensure the Spirit workforce is protected.”

Unite has met with the first minister, the deputy first minister and the economy minister. All agree the best outcome is for the sites to transfer together to a single operator.

Regional secretary for Unite, Susan Fitzgerald, added: “The Spirit workforce is being treated as collateral by corporate executives. That is not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Workforce reps cannot be locked out of decisions affecting their livelihoods. As a first step the CEOs of these aerospace companies need to meet with workers and worker reps in person.

“It is highly disappointing that the secretary of state Hilary Benn has not yet met with unions. The UK government must secure the future of aerospace in Northern Ireland.”