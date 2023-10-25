Belfast’s Millar McCall Wylie reaches target after ambitious strategy in 2021 to grow turnover by 50% in three years

Locally owned law firm Millar McCall Wylie has experienced a ‘standout’ period of growth, driven by expansion across all its services. Pictured is managing partner Jan Cunningham

Northern Ireland law firm Millar McCall Wylie has revealed a ‘standout’ period of growth, driven by expansion across all its services.

The Belfast company laid out an ambitious strategy in 2021 to grow turnover by 50% in three years, a target it is on course to exceed. Growth has come about by building and maintaining sectoral client partnerships, broadening its services and investing in talent development.Its real estate department, under the leadership of Peter McCall and Simon Fleming, has acted in some of Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property transactions this year including supporting Killahoey Limited, who acquired Rushmere Shopping Centre in February and acting for the purchasers of Foyleside Shopping Centre in September – both pivotal developments for the local retail sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Cunningham, who stepped into the role of managing partner in March, explained: “2023 is shaping up to be a standout year for Millar McCall Wylie and the culmination of a sustained period of growth. Our results are down to our people and partnerships – neither of which we take for granted. We’ve put a great deal of focus on both broadening and deepening the range of services we offer our clients and that approach is working across all areas.

“We have a team of leading solicitors providing a vast spectrum of expertise and we keep that alive by investing in our people at every level. We plan to announce two important senior hires in the coming months as part of our continued evolution.”

The matrimonial and family team also continue to increase their client base providing guidance on separation, divorce, education and children’s issues and have been involved in several sensitive, high profile cases this year. Lawyers at the firm have supported the licensed and hospitality trade with several core developments in 2023 including the arrival of the recently opened Room2 Hometel in Belfast and the acquisition of Portrush’s Atlantic Hotel.

Employment law services have been expanded to offer specialist guidance in areas such as data protection, immigration advice and senior management training, whilst the firm’s personal injury team has had its busiest year to date, obtaining over £3million in compensation for its clients. A substantial amount of banking and finance deals, corporate transactions and high-level commercial dispute resolution cases were also secured over the course of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad