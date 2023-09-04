Strabane opticians adds to local expertise with new director to boost growth and services
Specsavers Strabane has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Boyce as a director of the business, joining Peadar Kearney who has been at the helm for six years.
Jeffrey, who has been with Specsavers for over 16 years, will bring additional experience and management to the store, which employs 12, to enable even more eye and ear tests to be carried out locally.
Since beginning his career with Specsavers in 2007, Jeffrey has worked across seven stores in both the UK and Australia as store manager, and embarked upon Specsavers’ Pathway programme in 2021, which prepares optometrists, optical dispensers and retail managers for practice ownership.
Speaking of his new role, Jeffrey, said: “At Specsavers Strabane, we are focused on providing our customers with excellent clinical care alongside personalised customer service. Our local team is constantly improving and bringing additional qualifications and services to the business, and I am delighted to join Peadar as a partner to continue that great work.”
Peadar will soon qualify as an independent prescribing optician meaning he can manage more acute eye conditions within the practice and write prescriptions for patients, a welcomed service as local GP clinics continue to experience pressures.
Peadar added: “Welcoming Jeffrey as a new partner to the business has given us the opportunity to reflect on our services, clinics and how we want to progress as local community healthcare providers.
“As well as providing acute eye care and prescriptions, we will soon be able to offer a walk-in ear wax removal clinic for all in our local area, another service that is not readily available via the NHS anymore, and we will continue to invest in our team to bring even more eye and ear care services locally.”