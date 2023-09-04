Specsavers Strabane has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Boyce as a director of the business, joining Peadar Kearney who has been at the helm for six years.

Jeffrey, who has been with Specsavers for over 16 years, will bring additional experience and management to the store, which employs 12, to enable even more eye and ear tests to be carried out locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since beginning his career with Specsavers in 2007, Jeffrey has worked across seven stores in both the UK and Australia as store manager, and embarked upon Specsavers’ Pathway programme in 2021, which prepares optometrists, optical dispensers and retail managers for practice ownership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of his new role, Jeffrey, said: “At Specsavers Strabane, we are focused on providing our customers with excellent clinical care alongside personalised customer service. Our local team is constantly improving and bringing additional qualifications and services to the business, and I am delighted to join Peadar as a partner to continue that great work.”

Peadar will soon qualify as an independent prescribing optician meaning he can manage more acute eye conditions within the practice and write prescriptions for patients, a welcomed service as local GP clinics continue to experience pressures.

Peadar added: “Welcoming Jeffrey as a new partner to the business has given us the opportunity to reflect on our services, clinics and how we want to progress as local community healthcare providers.

Jeffrey Boyce (left) has been announced as a new retail director at Specsavers Strabane, joining ophthalmic director Peadar Kearney as partners of the local healthcare business

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad