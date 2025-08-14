Ballymena's Stella Grant heads up group procurement role for McKeever Hotels. An important development for the hotels within the McKeever Group – including the Adair Arms and Dunadry

As part of its commitment to support local suppliers, drive quality and align processes, McKeever Hotels has appointed Stella Grant to the role of group procurement manager

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKeever Hotels has appointed Ballymena’s Stella Grant to the role of group procurement manager as part of its commitment to support local suppliers, drive quality and align processes.

The new role makes Grant responsible for the purchasing of all food and services across McKeever's seven-strong hotel portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant has been part of McKeever’s expanding business for 15 years, gaining experience across different departments and holding the position of general manager of both The Dunsilly in Antrim and The Adair Arms in Ballymena.

Her previous experience in the sector also includes 10 years with Jury’s Hotels in Belfast, Newcastle and Manchester.

"Leading on procurement for the entire Group is a challenge which I fully embrace," said Stella Grant.

"Having worked across different departments, including at GM level, I’ve gained great perspective across our entire operation and the systems we use. We now have seven quality hotels under the McKeever banner and while they’re different in terms of scale and offering, each is motivated by our ‘We Do More’ culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By making small changes and adopting a more holistic approach I know we can add even more value, drive quality and truly enhance the customer experience.”

Founded in 1986 by Eugene and Catherine McKeever, what began as a busy restaurant and bar at Corr’s Corner has grown to operate seven hotels across the island of Ireland.

"As part of a family-run enterprise, the McKeevers have always prioritised the communities in which we operate. We strive to make a positive and lasting impact by supporting local businesses, and sourcing as responsibly and ethically as possible," added Stella Grant.

Over the next six months Grant hopes to further this partnership approach with each hotel championing and promoting a local supplier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotels, added: "This is an important development for the Group, particularly in light of our recent expansion news, reaffirming our commitment to best practice.