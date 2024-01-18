3EN also hired six new team members in 2023 and now employs 52 people across the UK and Ireland, many of whom work remotely

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland cloud solutions company 3EN is celebrating a strong end to 2023, boosting its overall sales by 10% compared to 2022.

Based in Holywood, 3EN is one of Europe’s most qualified Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions partners. Its cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four new businesses signing contracts to work with the company from August on, 3EN saw a 10% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Significant client wins for 3EN last year included The Sports Edit, Jersey Telecom, Lanes I and Lake Chemicals and Minerals, taking its annual new client total for the year to 12.

3EN also hired six new team members in 2023 and now employs 52 people across the UK and Ireland, many of whom work remotely.

Looking to 2024, the company plans to expand its research and development team, which was established earlier this year to investigate the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) when used alongside cloud computing. With the team in place, 3EN hopes to expand the pool of expert services it can offer to clients following the team’s recognition as Oracle NetSuite experts last January.

Speaking on the success of 2023, 3EN’s CEO, Dale Cree, said: “For the past few years, we have had the privilege of saying that our business is growing from strength to strength – last year was no different.

Holywood-based cloud solutions company 3EN is celebrating a strong end to 2023, boosting its overall sales by 10% compared to 2022. Pictured are Matthew McDowell, Laura Blacklock, Conor McDonnell, Dale Cree, Alison Cree, Adam Cree and Mark Bell from 3EN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad