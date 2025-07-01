A Northern Ireland stylist has designs on tackling the world of fast fashion as she prepares to unleash her line of high-quality wardrobe staples onto the retail market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Byrne, who currently sells her Laura Jane The Label brand through her website and a pop-up shop at The Quays Shopping Centre in Newry, now has plans to supply major retailers with her sustainable line of women’s clothing.

The business has received assistance from the government-backed enterprise support service Go Succeed, placing Laura and her brand in front of major buyers from across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Laura, who created the entire range alongside fellow local designer Sandra Brannigan, bringing Laura Jane The Label to a wider audience is about educating women to make sustainable fashion choices and empowering them to feel good in whatever they wear.

Local stylist Laura Byrne, founder of Laura Jane The Label has designs on tackling the world of fast fashion as she prepares to unleash her line of high-quality wardrobe staples onto the retail market after receiving assistance from Go Succeed, the free enterprise support service, delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils

She set up the business in 2022 after training and working as a personal stylist for a number of years.

“Laura Jane The Label is about providing good quality wardrobe staples for everyday women,” she said.

“We’ve concentrated on designing a small collection of pieces for every woman’s wardrobe that can be mixed and matched with items they already own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We strongly believe that with a focus on quality over quantity, you can build a wardrobe with fewer items that stand the test of time and can be worn throughout the year, no matter the season.

“Myself and Sandra design all the pieces here in Northern Ireland, and our customers span the length and breadth of Ireland – we’ve even shipped as far away as Australia.

“From my experience as a personal stylist, I was often taking women shopping and struggling to find the right staples. Either the quality wasn’t there, or we had to visit multiple stores. With Laura Jane The Label, we wanted to offer one platform where women can find everything they need for a seasonless, timeless wardrobe.”

As she prepared to scale the business, Laura sought help from Go Succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Go Succeed helped me to access amazing mentoring, which enabled me to focus on future plans rather than constantly juggling customer service, packing orders, and marketing,” she said.

“Through the service, I was also able to secure a space at the Gifted trade show at the RDS in Dublin, allowing me to showcase the business to a larger customer base and major buyers, making invaluable contacts and generating new leads.”

With plans now advancing to secure placement with larger retailers, Laura believes her approach can challenge the fast fashion industry.

“I really want to do my part in slowing down fast fashion,” she said. “I’ve always had a passion for helping women feel good about themselves. It’s not about the size you wear but the way you wear your size. That’s what I did as a personal stylist – and it’s what I now aim to do through Laura Jane The Label.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Succeed is delivered free of charge through all 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

Cllr Philip Campbell, chairperson, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, added: “Laura’s story is a fantastic example of how Go Succeed can empower creative entrepreneurs to scale up and access new markets. Her passion for sustainable fashion, paired with a clear business vision, really stand out. We’re proud to have supported her journey and look forward to seeing Laura Jane The Label continue to grow.”