Portadown’s Thompson Aero Seating has been selected by Irish-flag carrier, Aer Lingus to provide its renowned Vantage seats offering incredible comfort, privacy and luxury and transforming into fully flat beds

Business and industry in Northern Ireland have reason to celebrate as prestigious home-grown company, Thompson Aero Seating, announces its latest project with Aer Lingus.

Irish-flag carrier, Aer Lingus, has just taken delivery of its first two of six Airbus A321XLR aircraft. The revolutionary new extra-long-range narrow-body aircraft is configured with Thompson Aero Seating’s stunning Vantage business-class seats on board.

Until recently, long-haul flights have been the domain of twin-aisle, wide-body aircraft but the A321XLR introduces the possibility of flying up to 11 hours on more sustainable, more efficient, single-aisle, narrow-body aircraft.

With the possibility of so much time spent sitting in the cabin, Aer Lingus foresaw a need to provide seats designed for ultimate relaxation and comfort. Portadown-based Thompson Aero Seating was selected to provide its renowned Vantage seats. These offer incredible comfort, privacy and luxury, including transforming into fully flat beds.

Thompson Aero Seating worked closely with Aer Lingus, and London-based design house, Factorydesign, to create and customise the perfect seat that will appeal to Aer Lingus’ passengers through the provision of a bold look that embodies the airline’s dynamic brand.

Philip Howe, head of sales and commercial, Thompson Aero Seating, said: “We are delighted to see our County-Armagh designed, certified and manufactured seats taking pride of place on the newest aircraft within the fleet of the Irish flag-carrier.”

Over the coming months, Thompson will deliver 16 luxury business-class seats for each of Aer Lingus’ A321XLR aircraft. The seats are arranged in a configuration that provides rows where passengers can sit as couples, and with rows of ‘throne’ seats, where passengers can sit royally by themselves.

In their flat position, the seats offer a bed-length of at least 6 feet 7 inches and a generous width of 22.2 inches.