​Multi-award winner Irish Black Butter, which is based in Portrush, has been invited to join one of the leading small business networks in the UK.

Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter in Portrush has been invited to join major UK business network by business leader Theo Paphitis

Led by entrepreneur Alastair Bell, Irish Black Butter, a unique sweet/savoury sauce, has just joined Small Business Sunday #SBS on social media, created by business leader Theo Paphitis in October 2010.

#SBS is now the UK’s biggest network of small businesses. Alastair applied to join and was delighted to qualify for an invitation to the influential network over 1,000 small enterprises..

Commenting on the invitation from Theo Paphitis, best known for appearing on BBC’s popular Dragons’ Den, Alastair, who has also appeared on the programme, says: “Being invited to join such an important network for small companies is a marvellous way to start 2024 because it provides access to business contacts across Britain, one of my most important and successful markets. It’s also a market I am especially keen to grow in the year ahead.”

Irish Black Butter is a sweet/savoury sauce featuring Armagh Bramley apples among its ingredients

#SBS is also partnered with industry leader Google “to inspire businesses and entrepreneurs” like Alastair.

Alastair continues: “The growth of my small business is dependent on building networks in markets like Britain and the US. It’s easily the best way possible to increase awareness of the company and its products especially Irish Black Butter. It’s a great way to exchange information, contacts and tips with other smaller companies especially sole traders like myself. Being a sole trader can be lonely and very challenging.

#SBS Small Business Sunday is a free small business community with almost 4,000 winners, all working together to thrive in this important UK sector, through the support of headline partner Google, and other #SBS partners such as NatWest, DHL, and HP.

