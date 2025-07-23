Irish family fast food giant Supermacs has closed its only Northern Ireland restaurant, located in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Londonderry – but says it remains committed to bringing the brand back to the region

Irish family fast food giant Supermacs has closed its only Northern Ireland restaurant, located in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Londonderry – but says it remains committed to bringing the brand back to the region.

The restaurant, which had operated in the shopping centre’s Food Court area, ceased operations last week.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Supermacs cited internal decisions by the shopping centre as the key reason behind the closure: “The decision taken to leave the property was due to internal plans by the Foyleside Shopping Centre not to invest in the development of the food court area.”

Despite the closure, Supermacs expressed gratitude to both staff and loyal customers who supported the business during its time in the city.

The added: “Supermac’s would like to thank our outstanding team and our customers for the many years of loyalty, memories and service. We will continue to explore other options to bring Supermac's to the region.”

Supermacs, which operates more than 100 restaurants across Ireland and employs over 2,700 people and famous for its American-style burgers, chicken, fish and sandwiches, no longer has a presence in Northern Ireland following the Foyleside closure.

In response a spokesperson for Foyleside Shopping Centre said they could not comment on individual tenancy matters, but added that their focus remains on delivering a vibrant experience for customers. It is understood that there are plans for the redevelopment of the Food Court space, though details have not yet been confirmed.