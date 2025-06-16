Print Library founders and print industry experts, Geoff Truesdale and Michael Thompson

Major investment sees Newtownards packaging firm boost capacity and sustainability credentials as demand from eco-conscious brands rises

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland family run print and packaging firm has invested £1 million to advance its commitment to sustainability and expand its production capabilities.

Based in Newtownards, Print Library has grown significantly since it was founded in 2001 by industry experts Geoff Truesdale and Michael Thompson. Today, it is recognised across Ireland and Great Britain for delivering premium packaging solutions to leading food and lifestyle brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment marks a new chapter in Print Library’s evolution, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to innovation, precision and environmental responsibility. A new high-performance press – set to be installed in late 2025 – will increase production capacity by 30%, while newly acquired CAD prototyping machinery and state-of-the-art inspection cameras on the glue line will enhance quality control and ensure full barcode traceability throughout the process. These improvements are designed to eliminate errors, improve turnaround times, and maintain the high standards for which Print Library is known.

Print Library has invested over £1 million this year alone in new machinery and technologies to enhance precision, traceability, and efficiency- including this advanced CAD prototyping machine

Sustainability is at the heart of everything Print Library does. The company exclusively uses certified boards sourced from sustainable forests, vegetable-based inks, and vegan-friendly glues. All products are fully recyclable, biodegradable and compostable, and are finished with water-based coatings that include advanced anti-viral properties offering improved hygiene without compromising on eco-performance.

Responding to growing demand from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, Print Library has expanded its production capability to include a broader range of cartons. This strategic growth has supported consistent year-on-year increases of between 17 and 20%, highlighting the company’s agility in a highly competitive marketplace.

With clients including all major retail multiples, Print Library has become a trusted supplier of packaging that not only protects and promotes, but also aligns with the growing sustainability goals of its customers. Its people-driven culture and commitment to excellence have helped the company secure top industry accreditations, including a Top Tier Grade in the BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our business grows, so does our responsibility to lead by example,” explained Michael Thompson, co-founder of Print Library.

“Sustainability isn’t just a box to tick for us, it’s at the heart of every decision we make, from the materials we source to the machines we invest in. “We want our clients to feel confident that their packaging is not only beautifully crafted, but part of a better future.”