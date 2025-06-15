Pamela McCormick founder of London-based music organisation is honoured for 25 years of work supporting thousands of young people and underrepresented talent

Pamela McCormick, founder and director of UD (formerly Urban Development), has been honoured with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours 2025 for her outstanding services to music education.

Originally from Belfast, Pamela’s career spans music, education, youth culture, and social justice. She has helped thousands of young people – particularly from working-class and Black British communities – forge creative careers in the music industry. Her pioneering work has transformed how emerging talent is nurtured in the UK, especially in genres traditionally overlooked by conventional music education.

Raised in 1970s Belfast during the Troubles, Pamela witnessed firsthand how poverty and lack of opportunities contributed to social division. This experience inspired her lifelong commitment to empowering young people through music.

After graduating from Edinburgh University with a degree in French, Pamela began her career in jazz programming and production in Scotland and Paris. She worked on tours featuring iconic artists including Branford Marsalis, Celia Cruz, Nina Simone, and Courtney Pine.

In London, Pamela collaborated with DJ Pogo and Jonzi D to create platforms for underrepresented Black music talent. In 2000, she co-founded Urban Development in Stratford, east London—then one of the city’s most deprived boroughs—with the mission to bridge the gap between overlooked musicians and the music industry.

Under her leadership, UD has grown into a nationally recognised music education organisation, now serving over 2,500 young people annually. It was named a National Youth Music Organisation by Arts Council England in 2023. UD has supported the early careers of notable artists including Labrinth, Little Simz, Skepta, and Wretch 32.

Belfast-born Pamela McCormick MBE with the Flames Collective ahead of their performance at Little Simz’s Meltdown Festival this weekend (credit Vincent Dolman)

One standout success is the Flames Collective, a vocal harmony group of 14 to 21-year-olds developed with musical director Andy Gilbert. Flames have performed at prestigious venues such as Glastonbury, the Royal Albert Hall, and The BRIT Awards. They are set to appear this weekend at Little Simz’s Meltdown Festival at the Southbank Centre.

Beyond performers, Pamela has championed careers in music industry roles including A&R, management, and entrepreneurship, through UD programmes like the Incubator and Industry Takeover. UD alumni now work at major companies including Apple, BBC Introducing, SoundCloud, TikTok, Universal Music UK, and Warner Music UK.

Pamela has also been a vocal advocate for diversifying music education, encouraging inclusion of Black music styles in school curricula. Her efforts have helped broaden who feels music education is for, challenging traditional hierarchies.

In 2022, UD opened the £4.1 million Talent House in Stratford – a state-of-the-art facility providing affordable access to studios and rehearsal spaces for emerging artists. Co-funded by the Mayor of London, the centre builds on the legacy of the 2012 Olympic regeneration.

Pamela McCormick MBE said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive this recognition, but it’s really a testament to the collective effort behind UD. From our amazing team to our collaborators, funders, artists, and young people, this work has always been about community. This MBE is for all of them.”

Lord Victor Adebowale CBE, UD’s interim Chair, praised Pamela’s vision and leadership: “What she’s achieved through UD is transformative. She has quietly driven some of the most important developments in inclusive talent development in the UK. This honour is richly deserved.”