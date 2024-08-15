Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swift action is needed to make Northern Ireland's planning system an enabler of economic growth, according to a presentation to the Interim Regional Planning Commission.

During a presentation to the Commission in Belfast, NI Chamber's chief executive Suzanne Wylie outlined the priorities identified by the business organisation, which it said could accelerate Northern Ireland's progress towards net zero, facilitate economic growth and bringing forward affordable housing.

NI Chamber's report stressed that the issues which exist cut across the responsibilities of councils, bodies that have to be consulted, the Department for Infrastructure and the Planning Appeals Commission, and will require leadership across the Executive to drive the necessary changes to unlock log jams and enable a focus on sustainable growth.

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive at NI Chamber

The Commission heard a series of proposals designed to ensure that, in future, the system is held to account for its performance and enable it to deal more effectively with NI Executive priorities including housing development, renewable energy projects and economic development.

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive at NI Chamber, said: "As a key economic enabler, planning must be an express priority in the new Programme for Government. To facilitate that, NI Chamber has clearly outlined a series of actionable improvements which can be readily implemented to enhance the system now and for the future.

"Such reform presents an opportunity to open the door to significant sustainable growth and unlock Northern Ireland's pathway to a decarbonised economy. We know that most economic development begins with planning, and for that reason the performance of our planning system must be competitive to attract and encourage investment.

"Today, we've had a very constructive session with the IRPC. We look forward to continued engagement with the Commission and the Executive on actioning proposals that have cross sector support."

Referring to its Planning Improvement Paper, published in partnership with Turley earlier this year, NI Chamber has also proposed that whilst retaining independence from any government department, the role, approach and resourcing of the Planning Appeals Commission must be reviewed and reformed without delay.