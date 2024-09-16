System Operator for Northern Ireland launches public consultation for Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project

By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:21 GMT
To provide local communities and businesses with the opportunity to speak with members of the project team and provide feedback on the project, a public drop-in session will take place this month

System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) has launched its public consultation for the Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project.

The Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project will upgrade the existing circuit between Tamnamore and Drumnakelly substations, increasing the capacity and efficiency of the grid in the local area.

At present the grid is congested which means all of the electricity generated is not able to be transferred to where it is needed. This project will allow the local independent Transmission System Operator (TSO) to use more of the renewable energy which is available and supporting the delivery of Northern Ireland’s climate change targets.

System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) has launched its public consultation for the Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project
To provide local communities and businesses with the opportunity to speak with members of the project team and provide feedback on the project, a public drop-in session will take place on Thursday, September 26 (2pm - 8pm) at The Junction, 12 Beechvalley Way, Dungannon.

For those unable to attend this session, more information about the project and feedback can be submitted by visiting SONI’s online Consultation Portal at consult.soni.ltd.uk.

Welcoming the launch of the consultation, SONI project manager, Jonathan Jamieson, said: “At SONI, we are keen to engage with those who live and work in the communities where we are undertaking projects.

"We aim to make grid development a collaborative process and are keen to gain feedback and insights from local businesses and communities throughout the duration of this consultation process.

“We would encourage people to participate in our public consultation over the coming weeks to ensure we are able to gain as much feedback as possible to help shape our plans for the project.”

The project includes refurbishing and upgrading most of the existing 110 kV overhead line between the two substations, while also replacing a section of the existing overhead line through Killyman Village with a new underground cable through the village.

