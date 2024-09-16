Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To provide local communities and businesses with the opportunity to speak with members of the project team and provide feedback on the project, a public drop-in session will take place this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) has launched its public consultation for the Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project.

The Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project will upgrade the existing circuit between Tamnamore and Drumnakelly substations, increasing the capacity and efficiency of the grid in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present the grid is congested which means all of the electricity generated is not able to be transferred to where it is needed. This project will allow the local independent Transmission System Operator (TSO) to use more of the renewable energy which is available and supporting the delivery of Northern Ireland’s climate change targets.

System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) has launched its public consultation for the Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project

To provide local communities and businesses with the opportunity to speak with members of the project team and provide feedback on the project, a public drop-in session will take place on Thursday, September 26 (2pm - 8pm) at The Junction, 12 Beechvalley Way, Dungannon.

For those unable to attend this session, more information about the project and feedback can be submitted by visiting SONI’s online Consultation Portal at consult.soni.ltd.uk.

Welcoming the launch of the consultation, SONI project manager, Jonathan Jamieson, said: “At SONI, we are keen to engage with those who live and work in the communities where we are undertaking projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We aim to make grid development a collaborative process and are keen to gain feedback and insights from local businesses and communities throughout the duration of this consultation process.

“We would encourage people to participate in our public consultation over the coming weeks to ensure we are able to gain as much feedback as possible to help shape our plans for the project.”