Jim Allister was speaking at a TUV event in Lagan Valley on Friday night, where he said: "This is because we are held captive in the EU single market"

The TUV leader told an event held by his party on in Lagan Valley on Friday evening that it showed the protocol’s political agenda.

Mr Allister QC said: “This iniquitous tariff arises because we are held captive under the protocol in the European Union’s single market and thus subject to its rules, which in this case is a 25% tariff on steel from foreign sources.

“Because the protocol operates on the basic that Great Britain is a foreign country its steel is subjected to this crippling tariff for the purpose of ensuring supplies are secured from within the EU.”

Mr Allister added: “That is the mechanism — yet to be seen in its full effect across our economy because of the ‘grace periods’ — whereby the EU seeks under the protocol to wholly reorientate our economy away from the UK on to am all-Ireland basis.

“Since political alignment follows economic alignment the intent of the Protocol is clear: build Irish unity through economic unity.

“Hence, why no unionist can ever acquiesce in its machinations. Hence, too, why there must be no weakening in unionist resolve to rid Northern Ireland of the protocol in all its insidious parts, because either the protocol goes or our place in the UK goes. It is as stark as that.”

Unionists have reacted angrily to the charge. Last week the Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said she had written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to request that he suspend the tariff on steel products entering NI.

She said: “The impact of this tariff will be felt right across our construction sector. Any family building a new home will be hit in the pocket. New house prices will rise. The cost of building new schools, new hospitals, new road infrastructure will rocket. Constructions costs are already at record highs. Due to the Protocol, they are about to go even higher.

It will also place local manufacturing at a competitive disadvantage, she said.

Ms Lockhart said: “I hope other parties, for whom the protocol is some kind of sacred cow, will recognise the damage the Protocol is doing and support this call.”