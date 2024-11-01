Tee-time: Northern Ireland golf club opens new restaurant in long-vacant premises
The long-vacant premises at Allen Park Golf Club in Antrim has been transformed into Mulligan’s Bar and Grill, an exciting new dining destination that promises to invigorate the local community.
The restaurant, regenerating premises which have been vacant for almost four years, has already created 10 new jobs and is set to offer a welcoming atmosphere for both golfers and residents.
With its scenic surroundings overlooking the golf course, the restaurant promises a welcoming atmosphere for the community to enjoy with a new fresh look featuring autographed memorabilia from local figures such a Rory McIlroy and Liam Neeson.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey was among the first to visit the new establishment, enjoying a special breakfast and a tour of the newly renovated space.
During the visit he said: “Mulligan’s Bar and Grill is a welcomed addition to Allen Park Golf Club and the wider Antrim area. It is great to see a new tenant breathing life into a space that has been vacant for so long, while also creating jobs for our local community. The warm atmosphere, delicious food and friendly staff make it a fantastic place for patrons to gather and enjoy.”
Owner of Mulligan’s, Wayne Von Kraayenburg was delighted to host the Mayor: “It was a pleasure to show the Mayor around the restaurant, which is something we are incredibly proud of. The team are all very excited for our first Christmas season and we look forward to meeting other local businesses and new customers at our Christmas party nights.
“At Mulligan’s, we pride ourselves in sourcing as much produce as possible from local businesses and suppliers. We hope this will be reciprocated as we all know the importance of ‘supporting local’, particularly during the busy festive period.”
With a growing number of bookings for corporate events, Christmas parties, and golf gatherings, Mulligan’s Bar and Grill is poised to become a beloved addition to Antrim’s dining scene. The community is embracing this new venture, signaling a hopeful future for the area.