County Tyrone fibre network design and build contractor, Viberoptix has revealed plans to cut jobs in Northern Ireland and Cumbria.

Headquartered in Coalisland, the firm has not revealed the exact number of jobs affected though it’s understood the consultation period with Viberoptix employees will last 90 days.

Viberoptix was acquired by Fibrus in 2022 and has partnered with the provider to deliver broadband to over 300,000 homes and premises in Northern Ireland and the North West of England since it was set up January 2020.

The Co Tyrone company employs 570 people across Northern Ireland and the North West of England, with staff across both sites to be consulted about possible redundancies.

Viberoptix chief executive Naomhan McCrory, said: “We have achieved incredible results in a short period of time, and we are very proud of the network we have built.

"The focus of the company in the short term will be to continue with our growth of customer installations, network maintenance and servicing, along with exploring diversification into other sectors and with other partners and clients.

Viberoptix chief executive, Naomhan McCrory hope to redeploy staff 'where possible'

