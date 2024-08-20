Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyrone-based global manufacturer Terex has raised £2,050 in memory of Cahir O’Hagan who sadly passed away from CF in October 2023

Tyrone-based global manufacturer Terex has raised £2,050 in memory of Cahir O’Hagan, brother of Paul O’Hagan, business development manager for EvoQuip.

Led by the Northern Ireland EvoQuip team, which produces compact crushing and screening equipment at Terex Dungannon and Omagh sites, the fundraiser was in aid of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and aimed to celebrate Cahir's life, who sadly passed away from CF in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the event was also to raise awareness and funds to combat the challenging disease.

Cahir O'Hagan who sadly passed away from Cystic Fibrosis in October 2023

The youngest in Paul’s family and widely known for his cheeky smile, charm, and personality that lit up every room, 25-year-old Cahir from Clonoe, left a deep-rooted mark on his family and friends

Growing up, Paul shared a special bond with his younger brother, having shared a room with him for over 20 years. “Cahir was not just a younger brother; he was an inspiration and a source of motivation for all of us. Despite his daily battles with CF, Cahir faced his struggles with remarkable strength and never let his condition define him. There’s a saying that the youngest looks up to the oldest in every house but I can say that was the opposite case in our house. He was a gift; he was one in a million.”

Cahir's journey with CF was met with many challenges. Everyday activities that many take for granted required tremendous effort and dedication, including medication before meals, multiple nebulizers, and daily physiotherapy sessions. His love for sports showcased his strength of spirit and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul O’Hagan, Andrew Cathcart and Gemma McKelvey, Terex presenting a cheque for £2,050 to Mary McFarlane, community fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Northern Ireland

To maintain his weight, Cahir endured two years of nightly NG tube feedings, followed by the surgical installation of a feeding peg when the NG tube became too much. This meant he had to stop all contact supports, which devastated him.

Cahir's life was punctuated by hospital stays, where he received IV treatments to manage his condition. Despite the setbacks, Cahir continued his fight, even when he was among the 10% of CF patients who lacked access to lifesaving drugs.

In August 2022, a collapsed lung further deteriorated his health. By March 2023, he was placed on the double lung transplant waiting list. Living on 18% lung capacity and 24/7 oxygen, Cahir's battle was intense. On September 24, 2023, he caught a common cold, which led to his hospitalisation and, ultimately, his peaceful passing on October 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Witnessing Cahir's battle with CF has deeply impacted his family’s perspective on the disease, particularly for Paul, who has become an advocate for increased research, funding, and awareness. The importance of organ donation is now a vital part of Cahir’s story, highlighting it as a crucial last resort for CF patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul explained: “There are many misconceptions about CF that need to be addressed.

“For instance, one in every 25 people in the UK and Ireland carry the CF gene. CF patients cannot be within six feet of each other due to the risk of cross-infection, a practice long before the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, there are no visible signs of CF, meaning patients can look healthy while undergoing extensive treatments and hospital stays.

“By sharing Cahir's story, we hope to raise awareness about CF and the need for more research and funding. We aim to ensure that the 10% of CF patients who currently have no access to lifesaving drugs can receive the treatment they need. No one should have to wonder if they will survive the next 24 hours due to a lack of accessible medication.”

The funds were raised on the EvoQuip stand via an ‘It’s a Knock Out’ (punching machine) challenge at the recent Hillhead quarrying exhibition in England, along with donations from Terex colleagues across the Northern Ireland sites. All money raised has been donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, dedicated to advancing research and developing treatments for those affected by CF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary McFarlane, community fundraiser, for Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Northern Ireland, added: "Before this role, I served as a Cystic Fibrosis Nurse Specialist in Northern Ireland for 37 years, during which time I had the privilege of knowing the O’Hagan family through Cahir's journey with CF. Cahir was an extraordinary individual, and this contribution is deeply personal to me. The support provided will be dedicated to research, education, and financial assistance for those living with CF."

Paul concluded: “On behalf of my family and myself, I want to thank everyone who so kindly donated to this worthy cause, especially the EvoQuip team, who united their efforts to support me in honouring Cahir’s memory.