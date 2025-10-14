No warning, no welcome: Me and Mrs Jones’ abrupt closure stuns guests but hotel vows to refund bookings and reopen ‘next year’

The Portstewart hotel and restaurant which close suddenly at the weekend has reassured customers that they will get a refund.

Concerned customers took to social media after the sudden and unexpected closure of popular boutique hotel and wine bar Me & Mrs Jones over the weekend.

A notice posted at the 4-star venue on Friday, October 10, stated the hotel was ‘closed until further notice’ due to plans to ‘enter into a refurbishment project for upgrades’.

The announcement came without prior warning, surprising both local residents and visitors alike.

Amid the confusion, many patrons turned to the hotel’s Facebook page to seek clarity on bookings and refunds.

On Monday, October 13, a number of patrons received replies to their queries from the administrator of the Me and Mrs Jones Facebook page.

One wrote: “Can you please clarify if you’re closed as we have paid for a booking this month.”

In response, the hotel stated: "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. We have begun processing refunds and are committed to ensuring that all payments are returned to your accounts promptly.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. If you have any further questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Questions were also raised about when the hotel would reopen and highlighted that the hotel was ‘still taking booking online atm’.

One patron commented that they had been contacted by the hotel’s management by phone: “They said the Hotel would be closed for about a year and that they were in the process of calling everyone whose booking are affected and all payments and vouchers will be refunded. Hope it goes well for us all.”