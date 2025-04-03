Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus celebrated hitting 50 million zero-emission miles with a visit from Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood MP.

The landmark milestone means that thanks to its fleet of 1,800 zero-emission buses, Wrightbus has prevented 85,000 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

As part of the visit, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Transport Mr Lightwood toured the factory in Ballymena to see how the zero-emission buses are made and to hear about the phenomenal growth that Wrightbus has undergone in the past few years.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood MP having a tour of Wrightbus' factory in Ballymena

The firm, which currently employs almost 2,300 people, is set to produce a record number of 1,200 buses this year – over 95% which will be zero-emission.

Mr Lightwood also heard how Wrightbus currently supports supply chain partners in 47 counties across the UK and multiple locations across Europe including France, Belgium, Germany, Turkey the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.

Wrightbus CEO, Jean-Marc Gales, said: “We were delighted to show Mr Lightwood around the factory and to showcase the important work we’re doing here towards the UK’s net zero targets.

Leading UK bus manufacturer Wrightbus celebrated hitting 50 million zero-emission miles with a visit from Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood MP. He is pictured with Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales, Ian Campbell, service operations director for Translink and Wrightbus staff

“To have reached 50 million zero-emission miles is hugely significant, not only in terms of the part we’re playing in helping to decarbonise the public transport sector, but also in terms of the fantastic growth that we’ve undergone over the last five years.

“At Wrightbus, we’re bucking the current downwards trend that is currently happening across the UK’s manufacturing sector and that achievement is significant.

“It’s important not to forget that as a business, we employed just 56 people in 2019. That number now totals more than 2,300 and that will rise to 2,500 in the next 9 months. We will also support more than 7,500 jobs in the UK supply chain by the end of this year.”

A measure is included in the government’s incoming Bus Services Bill to end the use of new diesel and petrol buses on English bus services, heralding a new era for buses, and spearheading green investment at sites including Wrightbus’ Ballymena HQ. The government is ensuring that industry bosses and local leaders have a voice in this by hosting panel sessions, the first of which was attended by Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales on 13 March 2025.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood MP with Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood, explained: “Wrightbus reaching this phenomenal milestone shows local authorities and operators are driving down emissions and supporting new jobs.

“Cleaner, greener buses will support 2,000 jobs here in Ballymena, as we continue to drive growth in the industries of the future.”

Mr Lightwood was able to see zero-emission buses being made in the factory for a number of customers, including Translink.

Ian Campbell, Service Operations Director for Translink, said:

