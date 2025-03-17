The 13th Women in Business Awards celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of Northern Ireland female leaders
Northern Ireland businesswomen leading in a broad range of sectors including finance, fashion and manufacturing were recognised at a special awards ceremony.
The 13th Women in Business Awards celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of women business leaders across 14 categories at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, where close to 500 delegates came together to champion the very best of local talent and hear from First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who opened the event as keynote speaker.
Sponsored again by Virgin Media O2 Business, this year’s Awards welcomed a record number of entrants and on the night 18 inspiring women were honoured for their year-round excellence.
The highly acclaimed Business Woman of the Year 2025 award, sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business, was presented to Jayne Taggart, chief executive of Enterprise Causeway, for her ingenuity and vision in creating a thriving business ecosystem on the north coast, culminating in a major €8m investment and the opening of the Court House Shared Creative Hub in January this year. Jayne is not only an exceptional business leader but also a trusted mentor having spent almost 30 years helping others to start and scale their businesses.
Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson, said: “It is our privilege to bring together this roster of exceptional businesswomen who each have demonstrated continued innovation and their positive impact on the Northern Ireland economy.
“Tonight wraps up our 13th year of the Women in Business Awards which has become a fantastic fixture on the local business calendar to champion the truly amazing talent pool on our doorstep. On behalf of the Women in Business team, a warm congratulations to all the 2025 winners and finalists. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you and your businesses.”
Jo Bertram, managing director of Business at Virgin Media O2 Business, added: “Virgin Media O2 Business is committed to breaking down barriers to empower and invest in women, enabling them to thrive as leaders of the future. In our eighth consecutive year as sponsors of the Women in Business Awards, I could not be prouder of the partnership we’ve built together, providing a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of women in business. Huge congratulations to these inspiring winners and nominees who are paving the way for future generations of female leaders.”