The Belfast awards welcomed a record number of entrants and on the night 18 inspiring women were honoured for their year-round excellence

Northern Ireland businesswomen leading in a broad range of sectors including finance, fashion and manufacturing were recognised at a special awards ceremony.

The 13th Women in Business Awards celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of women business leaders across 14 categories at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, where close to 500 delegates came together to champion the very best of local talent and hear from First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who opened the event as keynote speaker.

Sponsored again by Virgin Media O2 Business, this year’s Awards welcomed a record number of entrants and on the night 18 inspiring women were honoured for their year-round excellence.

The highly acclaimed Business Woman of the Year 2025 award, sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business, was presented to Jayne Taggart, chief executive of Enterprise Causeway, for her ingenuity and vision in creating a thriving business ecosystem on the north coast, culminating in a major €8m investment and the opening of the Court House Shared Creative Hub in January this year. Jayne is not only an exceptional business leader but also a trusted mentor having spent almost 30 years helping others to start and scale their businesses.

Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson, said: “It is our privilege to bring together this roster of exceptional businesswomen who each have demonstrated continued innovation and their positive impact on the Northern Ireland economy.

“Tonight wraps up our 13th year of the Women in Business Awards which has become a fantastic fixture on the local business calendar to champion the truly amazing talent pool on our doorstep. On behalf of the Women in Business team, a warm congratulations to all the 2025 winners and finalists. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you and your businesses.”

Jo Bertram, managing director of Business at Virgin Media O2 Business, added: “Virgin Media O2 Business is committed to breaking down barriers to empower and invest in women, enabling them to thrive as leaders of the future. In our eighth consecutive year as sponsors of the Women in Business Awards, I could not be prouder of the partnership we’ve built together, providing a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of women in business. Huge congratulations to these inspiring winners and nominees who are paving the way for future generations of female leaders.”

The 2025 Women in Business Award winners are:

Award for Advancing Diversity in the Workplace (sponsored by Queen’s University Business School)

Winner – Cara Marks (Hays Recruitment)

Award for Best Customer Service (sponsored by Fibrus)

Corporate Winner – Kathy McCune (AIB)

Small Business Winner – Shauneen McNicholl (McNicholl Caravans Ltd)

Award for Best Green Business (sponsored by NIE Networks)

Winner – Caitlin McCracken (Caitlin McCracken Knitwear)

Award for Best in Professional Services (sponsored by Crowne Plaza Belfast)

Corporate Winner – Louise Kelly (Grant Thornton)

Small Business Winner – Hannah Mary Kennedy (HMK Property)

Award for Best Marketing Campaign (sponsored by STATSports)

Winner – Jackie Kirk (Frozzys Ltd)

Award for Best New Start Up (sponsored by Clarke & Co.)

Winner – Sarah McKegney (Percy & Pop)

Award for Best Small Business (sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt)

Winner – Mabel Higgins (MH Fire Safety Ltd)

Award for Excellence in IT (sponsored by Glandore)

Corporate Winner – Rosemary Josekutty Thomas (Version 1)

Small Business Winner – Diana Thompson (Inclutech)

Award for Outstanding Apprentice (sponsored by GRAHAM Group)

Winner – Rebekah Humphrey (Frontline UK)

Award for Outstanding Innovation (sponsored by Belfast Harbour)

Corporate Winner – Stephanie Brooks (Foods Connected)

Small Business Winner – Becca Hume (Inclutech)

Award for Outstanding Management / Leadership (sponsored by IQ&Co.)

Winner – Edwina Flynn (Wood Innovations Ltd)

Award for Outstanding Mentor (sponsored by Coca Cola HBC)

Winner – Clare Morris (McAdam Design)

Award for Young Businesswoman of the Year (sponsored by Allstate Northern Ireland)

Winner – Martha Garbe (Basalt Distillery)

Businesswoman of the Year 2025 (sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business)