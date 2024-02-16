Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast hospitality group Beannchor has announced a £400.000 investment in its popular Sixty6 nightclub in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

The four-floor complex, which sits atop sister venue, The National on High Street, is undergoing a significant refurbishment that will enhance the guest experience with elevated aesthetics, state-of-the-art sound systems and high-end interiors.

The club, which first opened alongside The National in 2013, has been a much-loved fixture in the city’s nightlife scene for the last decade. Following a refresh of The National’s popular ground level bar and restaurant in 2019, Sixty6 will now undergo a significant renovation, and include a roof terrace on the fourth floor.

Conall Wolsey, director, Beannchor and Tim Herron, operations manager, Beannchor announce a £400.000 investment in its popular Sixty6 nightclub in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. Pictures by Stephen Hamilton, Press Eye.

A sensitive restoration of the building’s iconic façade is also under way, ensuring the historic frontage of the former National Bank Building will be protected for generations to come.

Conall Wolsey, director, Beannchor said: “The vision across all our establishments has always been to provide unique, exciting, and exceptional experiences. To do this, ongoing innovation and investment is essential to ensure our offering continues to exceed our customers’ expectations.

“This significant refurbishment will greatly improve the customer journey through the venue, whilst great care has been taken to curate an entertainment roster that will appeal to an increasingly discerning clientele.”

Beannchor is Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality group, with a diverse portfolio of hotels, bars, restaurants and night clubs including the award-winning Merchant Hotel, Bullitt Belfast, Little Wing Pizzeria, The National, Sixty6 and The Dirty Onion