The Bushmills Inn is celebrating after being crowned the winner of this year’s Food Lovers Choice Award for Northern Ireland in the 2023 Good Food Ireland Awards.The winners of the Good Food Ireland Awards were announced in a high profile business lunch at The K Club in County Kildare, attended by guest of honour Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment and some 300 guests including Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.The awards are unique in their cross-sector approach and core criteria around commitment to local Irish produce. They aim to enhance linkages between agriculture and tourism and present significant opportunities for stimulating local production, retaining tourism earnings in the local area, and improving the distribution of economic benefits of tourism to the four corners of the island.The shortlist for the Food Lovers Choice Awards were drawn from the finalists in all other categories, placing them in their relevant tourism area throughout the island of Ireland, and The Bushmills Inn was named the overall winner for all of Northern Ireland.Executive chef, Gordon Mcgladdery, said: "We are absolutely delighted to win this award as it is testament to the fact that we are so proud to endorse and promote the values of using local fresh produce and offering seasonal menus that are always of the highest standard.