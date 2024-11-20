Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first round of submissions is due by December 19, with the aim to select a consultant team to guide the revitalization of a two-mile stretch of Bangor’s waterfront, covering areas such as Skippingstone, Harbour, Seacliff Road, Kingsland, and Ballyholme Promenade

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ards and North Down Borough Council has opened a recruitment process for a design team to spearhead the major regeneration of Bangor’s waterfront.

The first round of submissions is due by December 19, with the aim to select a consultant team to guide the revitalization of a two-mile stretch of Bangor’s waterfront, covering areas such as Skippingstone, Harbour, Seacliff Road, Kingsland, and Ballyholme Promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This major project is part of the broader Bangor Waterfront Redevelopment Programme and will focus on "uplifting, connecting, and rejuvenating" the area, aiming to transform it into a thriving city and a premier tourist destination in Northern Ireland. The council has allocated £2.5 million for the design contract, a significant portion of funding from the Belfast Region City Deal.

Ards and North Down Borough Council has opened a recruitment process for a design team to spearhead the major regeneration of Bangor’s waterfront

This "transformational" project is one of five key initiatives within the broader Bangor Waterfront Redevelopment Programme.

The regeneration is seen as pivotal to re-establishing Bangor as a vibrant coastal city, with plans to create a tourism-led, interconnected waterfront experience. The project will form the foundation for integrating additional developments within the overall programme, including work on the nearby private sector-led development of Queen’s Parade, which is set to begin construction soon, introducing a new hotel and mixed-use developments.

The design process will involve a two-stage procurement process, with submissions being evaluated on quality (60%), social value (10%), and cost (30%). Those selected to proceed to the tender stage will receive a £7,500 honorarium for submitting a concept design. Applicants must also demonstrate proper liability insurance, including coverage for employer’s and public liability, as well as professional indemnity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor has been the focus of significant investment in recent years, with construction on Queen’s Parade to begin in 2025. The development promises a new hotel, along with a variety of public spaces and buildings designed for residential, office, retail, and entertainment use.

According to the council, the redevelopment will enhance Bangor's appeal as a place to live, work, visit, study, and invest. This initiative follows previous successful tenders, including work on Ward Park, Pickie Fun Park, and the Ballyholme Yacht Club. The remaining projects in the redevelopment program include improvements to the marina and the courthouse.

In response an Ards and North Down Borough Council, spokesperson, confirmed: "Ards and North Down Borough Council has gone out to tender for an Integrated Consultancy Team (ICT) for the Urban Waterfront/Public Realm aspect of the Bangor Waterfront Redevelopment.

"Council has already completed two successful tenders for ICT design teams for the redevelopment of Ballyholme Yacht Club and Pickie Fun Park.