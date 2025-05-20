Sara Davies. | Submitted.

Sara Davies will join an impressive line-up of speakers at June’s event including Alyson Hogg, AnneMarie Whelan, Ciara Crossan, Morgan Pierce, Niamh McCarthy, Edel Doherty, Irene Breen, Dr Pragya Sharma, Melanie Harrison, Magda Seymour, Niamh Cushnahan and Yvette McGaffin

Entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies MBE has been announced as the headline speaker at this year’s Women in Business All-Island Female Entrepreneurs Conference, taking place at the Carrickdale Hotel, Dundalk on Wednesday, June 11.

Bringing together over 300 women-led business owners from across the island for a full-day of inspiration and connection, Sara will ignite the spark of motivation, determination and self-belief, building from her own inspirational story.

An award-winning entrepreneur and much-loved TV personality, Sara is the founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion and author of ‘The Six Minute Entrepreneur’. Her warmth, authenticity and humour with razor sharp business insights is set to leave delegates energised, invigorated and ready to unlock their full potential.

With three weeks to go, managing director of Women in Business NI Lorraine Acheson is looking forward to the event: “Sara will bring her trademark energy and honesty as she shares what it really takes to be a successful entrepreneur, when to seek investment and more importantly how to handle setbacks.

"The event really is about empowering women to help them thrive now and into the future and we believe Sara along with the amazing line up of guest speakers and panellists will be able to further equip women with the support, tools and connections to grow a thriving business.”

Sponsored by AIB and supported by Enterprise Ireland, InterTradeIreland, IQ&Co, Glandore and Techstart, the premier one-day event will focus on the theme of ‘You’ve Got This’.

Hosted by Caroline O’Neill, new to the conference this year is a dynamic marketplace showcasing women business owners, as well as an exhibition area featuring business support organisations from across the island.

