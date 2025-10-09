Coleraine home fragrance brand, Olivia’s Haven, has announced the opening of a store in Belfast City Centre, just in time for the festive period

Olivia Haven opens 1,000 sq ft flagship store featuring exclusive scents, ready-to-go gift sets, and all your festive favourites — making last-minute Christmas shopping a breeze

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine home fragrance brand Olivia’s Haven has announced the opening of a store in Belfast City Centre, just in time for the festive period.

Located on Belfast’s bustling Ann Street, the 1,000 sq ft. store will make Christmas gifting easy with pre-wrapped gift sets perfect for a last-minute present, as well as festive wax burners and the brand’s entire range of sustainable candles, diffusers, wax melts and room sprays, inspired by founder Olivia’s life experiences. It will become the largest showcase of the brand’s products, with customers even having the opportunity to shop a brand-new exclusive scent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of the store marks a major milestone for the brand which has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2020. Recent business growth has created 12 new jobs this year, bringing the current team to 20 people across retail, production and e-commerce. Two existing team members have also earned promotion to more senior roles to support the expansion.

Founder Olivia Burns: “We are delighted to be launching in the city centre in time for the busy festive period. This is a huge milestone for us as a business and we couldn’t ask for a better location at this time of year.

“Since launching on TikTok Shop we have been able to reach a brand-new audience and the excitement and buzz this has created around the new store has been fantastic. Whether a customer is discovering Olivia’s Haven for the first time or has been purchasing from us for five years, we look forward to welcoming them in to this store to discover their new favourite scent.”

Olivia’s Haven will benefit from the temporary location on Ann Street courtesy of building owner, Beannchor Group, before relocating to a permanent location in the City Centre in Spring 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Olivia Burns and staff with James Sinton, CFO, Beannchor Group mark the opening of flagship Olivia's Haven store in Belfast City Centre