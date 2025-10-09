Featuring SmartSpace, new fitted displays, modern living solutions and new flexible finance options, Exorna sets a new benchmark for innovative home interiors

Kitchen furniture shop Exorna has marked a significant milestone in its growth with the reopening of the improved showroom at its Coleraine headquarters.

The investment introduces eight brand new fitted furniture displays, a contemporary fitted bedroom, a functional laundry and utility room, several new kitchens and the debut of Exorna SmartSpace, a new concept showcasing advanced storage solutions and compact appliances for modern living.

The unveiling brought together senior figures from both Exorna and Uform. Uform Group CEO Simon Oliphant was delighted to attend and commented: “Not only do Exorna have the design capabilities, but they also have considerable expertise in other areas of the business which makes for a transparent and seamless buying experience for the customer. The finance options available are the cherry on top!” Also in attendance were key members of the Exorna team, including the sales, procurement, finance, technical and marketing teams, who showcased the newly refreshed showroom.

A highlight of the launch was the first public look at Exorna SmartSpace, a design philosophy aimed at the luxury apartment and premium urban developments. The concept demonstrates how clever cabinetry engineering, power assisted overhead door lifts and space-optimised appliances can deliver full kitchen functionality in compact spaces.

Speaking at the event, Exorna’s leadership emphasised the company’s commitment to innovation and customer experience, while reinforcing Exorna’s long-standing relationship with Uform and its Stori product range.

Andy Oliver, director at Exorna explained: “As both a manufacturer and a retailer, we can offer our customers the best possible value for any fitted furniture project in the home. That’s why we launched our Exorna Price Promise, in simple terms, we will not be beaten on price, from cabinetry to fitted electrical appliances.”

Richard Nixon, finance director of Exorna added: “We have partnered with a leading finance provider, meaning that all our installations are now available as an affordable monthly payment, which can be spread over up to 10 years of monthly instalments. Our fitted furniture offerings have never been so affordable.”

Exorna, a family business, has been manufacturing and installing fitted furniture for 44 years, with service, value and quality at its core.