Operating from the centre of Dromore since 2001, Jolly Jesters, a registered private daycare provider and fully funded pre-school, has unveiled its revamped facilities following a £130,000 investment.

The well-established day nursery was acquired by business partners Sean Larkin and Peter Savage in 2022 following the retirement of founders Noel and Carol Thompson, and upon purchase the new owners were keen to update both the physical elements and teaching ethos of the facility.

Commenting on where the investment has been allocated Sean said: “In both the baby and toddler and pre-school areas of the building we have completely overhauled the outside play spaces, introducing brand new sensory play equipment for our babies and toddlers and a modern, bespoke climbing frame for the latter.

“To further enhance high quality outdoor learning and nourish a sense of adventure among the children, we have also replaced the old bark used as ground cover with new safety surfacing.”

Sean continued: “As well as addressing the aesthetics of the building, by both painting and installing new flooring, we were keen to focus on sustainable measures that we could implement, strengthening the overall energy efficiency of the property.

“To date we have installed temperature and thermostat controls, replaced boilers and updated the electrical systems.”

Pictured is Julie Hall, nursery school manager is joined by nursery staff Rebecca Silicock and Liza Warrener to celebrate the recent £130,000 refurbishment of Jolly Jesters in Dromore

The Nursery currently cares for 91 children and employs 18 full time staff, with new managerial positions created across both tiers of the organisation.

Explaining how the focus of the investment actively aligns with the teaching philosophy employed by the childcare and educational setting, Julie Hall, nursery school manager, explained: “Thanks to the £130k investment we have created a nursery and preschool environment that actively inspires both creativity and curiosity.

“At Jolly Jesters we have implemented the Reggio Emilia Philosophy. This world-renowned approach to early childhood education effectively places the child in the driver’s seat, equipping our naturally curious little ones with the power and potential to develop and learn from their environment and relationships with others.

“Although literacy and numeracy remain important aspects of our teaching, the philosophy encourages our children to express themselves and their knowledge through art, music, movement, storytelling, and more.

