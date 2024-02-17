The Institute of Directors appoints new Northern Ireland chair
The Institute of Directors (IoD) has appointed John Hansen to lead the organisation in Northern Ireland.
A chartered accountant, John is non–executive chairman of Titanic Quarter Limited. He also sits on the business funding committee of Invest NI and holds directorships in other companies.
John’s experience spans a raft of senior roles across the accountancy sector. He was previously partner in charge at KPMG in Northern Ireland and was KPMG’s international representative to KPMG Greece for two years. Prior to that he was a partner at RSM Chartered Accountants.
The IoD supports its members to become better directors. John will work alongside a team of branch ambassadors to provide connections, professional development opportunities and an influential lobbying voice for business in Northern Ireland.
John said: “IoD Northern Ireland plays a key role in supporting not only homegrown businesses, but also international companies based in the region. I have sat on the committee for a number of years and recognise that these are challenging times for directors across all sectors.
"I look forward to working with colleagues to support our membership in improving their networks and professional development to help them successfully grow their businesses. I would like to thank outgoing chair, Gordon Milligan for his huge achievements and commitment to IoD over the past six years.”
IoD Nations Director for Northern Ireland, Kirsty McManus, added: “I am delighted to welcome John to his new role as chair of Northern Ireland. He brings a wealth of financial and leadership skills and experience which will be invaluable to our members as we support them in their journey with the IoD.”
The Institute of Directors is a non-party political organisation, founded in 1903, with approximately 20,000 members. Membership includes directors from right across the business spectrum – from media to manufacturing, professional services to the public and voluntary sectors. Members include CEOs of large corporations as well as entrepreneurial directors of start-up companies.
The IoD was granted a Royal Charter in 1906, instructing it to "represent the interests of members and of the business community to government and in the public arena, and to encourage and foster a climate favourable to entrepreneurial activity and wealth creation."
The Charter also tasks the Institute with promoting "for the public benefit high levels of skill, knowledge, professional competence and integrity on the part of directors", which the IoD seeks to achieve through its training courses and publications on corporate governance.