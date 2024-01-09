Beating the January blues, pampered pooches visiting The Junction’s first ever ‘Barket Market’ this weekend can expected a paw-some day filled with tail-wagging delights

The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim is hosting its first ever doggy market this weekend on Saturday, January 13 for pups and their owners, following the huge success of the scheme’s Doggy Toy Tester campaign last month.

There will be a range of traders offering treats and products for your furry friends, plus some for the humans too, e.g. Carolyn Hind Hamill of 'Woofternoon Tea' and Alan Burns of ‘Amber Cakes’

There will also be meet the rescue puppies of Cavaliers in Need Charity and the PSNI Dog Handling Unit will be in the mall. There will also be an opportunity to meet the Guide Dogs at their exhibition and learn more about the vital role these amazing dogs play in enhancing the lives of those with visual impairments.

Glen Craig Canine Training will be hosting live demonstrations of their dog agility courses throughout the day.

The event, which runs from 11am to 4pm, will be a day filled with tail-wagging delights with over 20 traders includng Woofternoon Tea, Treasured Tails, K9 Walker, Throw & Go, Woods Snoods, Nomad Dog Kennels, Studio Halt, Ted Shearing, Murphy & Bailey, Molly’s Delights, Haus of Hank, Lead & Learn Dog Training, Oscar Pet Food, Oh My Dog!, Fros Bows, Crisptix, Ballystash Supplies, Amber Catering, Dessert Co, Woolie Wonders, Calm ReLeaf and Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council.