Andrew Fleming has been appointed the 82nd President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting.

Andrew is chief executive of FNW Group, made up of Fleming Steel, Fleming Doors and Fleming Coatings based in Donegal; Norwest Roofing Systems in Omagh; Limavady Roller Doors in Limavady and BES Solutions in Belfast.

In his address at the AGM, Andrew thanked outgoing president Greg McCann for his contribution to the Chamber, and spoke of the potential that is ready to be unlocked in the North West, as well as his ambitions for 2025.

Andrew will be supported in his role by Steven Lindsay from Cavanagh Kelly Accountancy, as Chamber vice president.

The Chamber also welcomed new Board members William McColgan, director of McColgan’s Quality Foods in Strabane, and Clare McGee, CEO and co-founder of Awaken Angels in Derry.

Speaking to members at the AGM, Andrew, said: “The North West City Region is brimming with potential just waiting to be unlocked. I am grateful to become President in what is a very positive time for our region, with the Executive’s commitment to regional balance and review of Invest NI, the signing of the Derry-Londonderry and Strabane Region City Deal, the work of the University taskforce and ambitious plans as part of the All-Island strategic rail review, to name a few. This progress has been aided by the diligent team at Derry Chamber and the many excellent Presidents that have come before me.

“I believe the time for talking and signing agreements is over – now is the time to see diggers in the ground and cranes in the air, and the foundations of our future being laid. Now is the opportunity for our people to be invested in, as well as our region.

“I will set out to be a trusted voice for our local businesses and promote the crucial collaborative partnerships that are needed between our public, private and education sectors. I believe that the North West City Region is a powerful concept and should continue to develop and promote ambitious regional collaborations. Memorandums of Understanding with Letterkenny and Causeway Chambers are of huge value and support other stakeholders seeking to increase linkages across county and country borders.

“In this spirit of progression and positivity, I am thrilled to announce that my chosen charity as Chamber President is In Your Space Circus, who do outstanding work in utilising circus and street theatre in Derry to bring communities together, create social change, address inequalities and champion lifelong learning. I look forward to supporting their ambition to breathe life back into the iconic ‘Cathedral School’ building situated adjacent to the city walls.

“I would also like to thank Greg most sincerely for his remarkable leadership and commitment during the past year and I look forward to working with the Chamber team in the weeks and months ahead to champion the North West region and our outstanding businesses.”

Outgoing president Greg McCann added: “Holding the role of Chamber president over the past 12 months has been a tremendous privilege, both professionally and personally. During my time as president, I have worked to strengthen our voice in the North West and ensure that we are heard by policy-makers and Ministers, that our potential is seen, and that our region receives the investment that it deserves.

“I take great encouragement from the plans and investments announced for the North West by the Executive this year, and I know that Andrew will diligently carry on the work of Derry Chamber in supporting further development in the North West and ensuring this renewed economic vision for the North West becomes a reality.