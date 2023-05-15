The Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) has granted planning permission for a £10m office development designed to support the continued demand for high-quality office space in Belfast city centre.

The development by the Domus UK group signals strong support for office focused development in the city centre and provides a great opportunity to develop what is currently a surface-level carpark and a number of small commercial units.

The PAC decision outlined how the proposed office development could support and develop the character of the Linen Quarter area and Belfast City Centre. The decision states that the redevelopment “provides an opportunity to enhance the character of the [Linen Quarter] conservation [area].”

PAC approves plans for new 54,000ft2 office development in the heart of Belfast City Centre. Pictured is a computer generated image of the street view of the proposed development on Linenhall Street. Image courtesy of Hester Architects

The PAC accepted that the site, as it currently sits, “does not make a positive contribution to the Conservation Area” and that that she considered that “the existing development on the site does not make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area” and accordingly granted the demolition of the existing buildings on site.

Investment director for Domus UK, Ian Layford, said: “We are delighted to receive this positive decision from the PAC which paves the way for work to begin on the site. Domus UK is committed to this project along with the £10m investment that it brings to Belfast as we’re keen to support the continued demand for high-quality office space for in the city.

“We have put significant effort into bringing development forward on this site and whilst is was regrettable that we had to seek our permission via a planning appeal, it is positive that we can now move forward with a scheme we view as being transformative for this part of the city centre. We continue to remain committed to progressing further development in Belfast.”