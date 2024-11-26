The event at Belfast’s Printworks on Queen Street offered attendees a unique first look at the restored Victorian warehouse, which dates back to 1896 and once served as R Carswell & Son’s printworks, bookbinders, and stationers

A Victorian-era printworks building in Belfast celebrated a new lease of life this week when it welcomed local business leaders, members of the Belfast City Council regeneration team, and Belfast's Lord Mayor for a special event.

The event at Belfast’s Printworks on Queen Street offered attendees a unique first look at the restored Victorian warehouse, which dates back to 1896 and once served as R Carswell & Son’s printworks, bookbinders, and stationers.

The Printworks, which had long stood as a historic landmark in the heart of Belfast, has undergone an extensive refurbishment to transform it into modern open-plan office space while preserving its industrial character and historical integrity. This restoration has been a key element of the broader regeneration efforts in the Queen Street area, bringing new life to the site close to Belfast City Hall.

The morning also served as a warm welcome to The Printworks' newest incoming tenant, Nine Squared Coffee, who provided coffee and baked goods. Newry-based Nine Squared Coffee will shortly open its first ever coffee shop in Belfast at The Printworks.

"The restoration of The Printworks has been a labour of love, respecting the building's rich history while adapting it for a vibrant future," said Peter Boyle, owner of Angus Properties.

"It has been great to see the local business community and city leaders come together to celebrate not only The Printworks’ new chapter but also the ongoing regeneration of Queen Street. We’re proud to have established a hub for businesses in the heart of the city.

“Welcoming Nine Squared Coffee adds an exciting layer of energy to the space, and we look forward to the positive impact they will bring to this historic part of Belfast."

The event not only showcased the restoration of The Printworks but also celebrated the growing collaboration between Belfast’s business and public sectors in revitalising the city's

heritage sites.