View of the proposed development

It was back to the 80s as The Retro Room at Cityside pressed start on Belfast’s first retro arcade premises, with plenty more to come.

The arcade has a lorry load of new games on the way, including a very rare Tehkan World Cup, the iconic four-player Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marble Madness, and Solomon’s Key. A gigantic Guitar Hero set-up will also be launching soon.

An outdoor area will open at the end of September featuring classic tabletop games such as Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Operation, Battleships, Binho, Plakks and many others. This will also provide a respite and rest space for gamers when the 80s chiptunes and flashing lights become a bit too much.

A number of special events are planned for the coming months, beginning with the first Halloween Spooktacular over the Halloween weekend. The arcade will be filled with Halloween-themed games including Terrordrome, Splatterhouse, and Castlevania. Spooky surprises will also appear around Cityside and a costume competition, in collaboration with Comic Book Guys, Northern Ireland’s leading independent comic retailer, will offer prizes for the freakiest costumes.

Founder Marty Neill said: “It’s taken five years to bring The Retro Room to life but it was so worth it to see so many smiling faces of people from all ages at our launch weekend. People either remember some great games from their youth or discover great games that are new to them, which is exactly why we wanted to do this. We were kids in the 80s and we spent our lives in the arcades. It’s nice to be able to do that for kids now.

“We have big plans for The Retro Room including the ability to hire the arcade for private parties such as team building, corporate events, birthday parties and retirements from the end of September.

