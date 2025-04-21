Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymena-based electrical contractor is embarking on a five-year growth strategy that will see it double in size.

FCS Services’ ambitious expansion plans follow a significant rise in demand for its services from commercial, industrial and domestic customers locally while it is increasingly winning work in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain markets.

The growth strategy has been powered by Northern Ireland’s business support service Go Succeed which has provided a range of services including mentorship, while the business also received a Go Succeed grant to purchase new tools and equipment.

FCS Services director John Lorimer, who set up the company in 2017, said: “Now in business for almost a decade, the time is right to begin the next period of growth for the firm.

“Over recent years, we have continually added to the breadth of services that we offer in response to the growing requirements of customers, now going far beyond our initial offering of electrical compliance services.

“We already work with some of the largest companies across the island of Ireland and we are seeing an increasing number of contracts in Great Britain, meaning we have to grow to keep up with that demand.”

FCS Services, which currently has 12 employees, provides a range of services from electrical inspection and testing to electrical installation and maintenance, while demand is also growing for its sustainable solutions such as EV charging, solar PV and battery storage.

The company which is headquartered in newly renovated offices in Gracehill outside Ballymena, also has bases in Dublin and Manchester. Its clients include Almac, Norbrook Laboratories, Randox, Wrightbus, Survitec, Dalata Hotel Group, and Openreach.

John leads the company alongside Director Simon Gage, who joined in 2019 and has been instrumental in its growth.

“When we identified the potential for growth at FCS Services over the next five years, we approached Go Succeed to help us put those plans into action.

“The assistance provided included tailored one-to-one mentorship where we looked at the current state of business, and worked together to improve our internal structures, and formalise a forward business plan.

“The provision of the Go Succeed grant has also enabled us to purchase the additional tools and equipment required to power this next phase of expansion.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Grainne O’Neill, business client manager, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Ambitious businesses such as FCS Services are the catalysts that ensure Mid and East Antrim continues to be a hotbed of growth and innovation for this region.

“We are delighted to see the incredible impact that the Go Succeed service is having in helping companies and entrepreneurs unlock their plans to grow and scale.

“As FCS Services begin the next chapter of expansion for the business, we wish them every success, and look forward to seeing them represent the very best of our borough as they grow in new and developing marketplaces.”