The luxury hotel, which is situated on the Causeway Coast, will welcome guests from February in time for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in July

The US Consul General for Northern Ireland, James Applegate visited the country’s newest five-star hotel, Dunluce Lodge on today (Thursday).

The luxury hotel, which is situated on the Causeway Coast, will welcome guests from February in time for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in July.

Mr Applegate was undertaking a short tour of the Causeway Coast, including a visit to Royal Portrush Golf Club itself and was welcomed to Dunluce Lodge by director and brand ambassador, Wilma Erskine OBE BEM and general manager, Stephen Meldrum, enjoying the opportunity to see the hotel, its exclusive services and facilities, and world class views, so close to opening its doors.

Wilma said: “We are delighted to have Mr Applegate visit us here at Dunluce Lodge as the final finishing touches are being applied and our new team are preparing for the first guests to arrive.

“This exciting new addition to the region’s tourism and hospitality offer shows the interest in Northern Ireland from overseas investment, particularly from the other side of the Atlantic, so it has been a privilege to show the US Consul General how such investment can and will have a positive and prolonged effect on both the local economy and at a national level.”

Mr. Applegate was welcomed by director and brand ambassador, Wilma Erskine OBE BEM and general manager, Stephen, and brought on a tour of the brand-new hotel to see its exclusive services and facilities

Richard Armstrong, partner at Arthur Cox, explained: "This is a fantastic example of the benefits that US inward investment can bring to Northern Ireland.

"At Arthur Cox we have a long and distinguished track record of guiding U.S companies through their Northern Ireland market entry and vice versa for our clients expanding into the U.S. We were delighted to be given the opportunity to bring that expertise on this project.”

When it opens in February, Dunluce Lodge will offer 35 suites, including eight in The Stookan, the property’s private lodge for groups, in addition to offering the public and guests alike exceptional dining and hospitality options, a wine cellar and whiskey vault, private putting green and luxurious spa.