SleepSound Lavender Pillow Spray, Dukes Ultra-Premium Ice Cream and Steeper Culture Kombucha amongst new products available on shelves in Lidl stores across Northern Ireland from September 11

The very best of Northern Irish-made artisanal produce has been handpicked by Lidl Northern Ireland to feature in the retailer’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme.

Promising shoppers a real taste of home, over 30 new products from more than 17 local producers hit the shelves of Lidl stores across the region from Thursday, September 11.

From hearty convenience meals like Big Pot Co’s Beef Stew and McAtamney's Gourmet Kitchen BBQ Pulled Pork, to health-focused options such as Jackson Roze’s Elderberry, Ginger and Turmeric Shots and Steeper Culture’s Sparkling Tea and Kombucha, this year’s Kickstart range offers something for everyone.

Shoppers can also indulge in baked favourites like New Found Joy’s Mini Bites and Bakers Wee Buns’ Traditional Jam Bakes, sweet treats including Dukes Ultra-Premium Ice Cream and Al Gelato’s handmade Gelato, as well as wellness essentials like SleepSound’s Pillow Spray and Serenity Balm. With such a wide variety, Lidl customers can look forward to discovering an exciting selection of local Northern Irish products to enjoy at home.

Suppliers on Lidl Northern Ireland’s Kickstart programme benefit from a free six-month development programme delivered by industry experts, which covers key disciplines such as quality control, supply chain management, branding and distribution.

Ahead of the new range of Kickstart products reaching the shelves, all suppliers on the programme have benefited from expert guidance by Lidl’s commercial and marketing teams on scaling production, improving efficiency and optimising packaging, ensuring that products are retail ready.

Now in its eighth year, the programme is supported by the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and aims to support small and medium-sized local producers to grow their brand, build their supply and reach new customer audiences.

Lidl Northern Ireland has invested more than £4 million in Kickstart, with the programme supporting small producers to upscale and experience what it’s like to supply a major supermarket whilst also availing of new export opportunities for the first time.

The Kickstart Class of ’25 reflects the growing diversity and ever-evolving innovation that is at the heart of Northern Ireland’s thriving food production industry, and includes:

Steeper Culture, a craft manufacturer of kombucha and sparkling teas, creating natural alternatives to artificial mass-produced products using real brewed ingredients and fermentation processes.

Comuna Coffee, blending Colombian heritage with Irish values to create 100% traceable, ethically sourced coffee with blended flavours and sweetness.

Dukes Ultra-Premium Ice-Cream, a lockdown passion project turned successful family ice-cream business - the first in Ireland to achieve ‘ultra-premium’ status, due to the cream content reaching over 17%.

New Found Joy’s Gluten Free Mini Bites, which provide gluten free treats for those with coeliac disease and an intolerance to gluten whilst still bringing rich flavours to those who may miss their usual food experience. All new products will be available to try in Lidl stores from 11th September, while stocks last.

Speaking as the products hit Lidl’s shelves, Kate O’Driscoll, Lidl’s supplier development manager at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “It is a very exciting time for our Kickstart suppliers as they see their range of products land on Lidl shelves across our 43 stores in Northern Ireland.

"This is the culmination of six months of hard work, collaborating with our in-house experts and receiving practical guidance to help them prepare for this day.

"Since its launch, we’ve invested more than £4 million, supporting 45 local agri-food producers and showcasing over 52 innovative home-grown products to half a million weekly customers in Northern Ireland, many of which we are thrilled to say are now part of Lidl’s regular everyday range.

“With more than 30 new Northern Irish products we are so excited to see this year’s suppliers take pride of place on Lidl shelves from Thursday 11th September and would encourage all customers to visit stores and support your local producers.”

Lidl continues to give Northern-Irish producers unrivalled access to local and international markets, supporting the growth and success of their produce worldwide.

