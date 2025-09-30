Lindsey Brush joins as payroll manager and Julita Jasniewska steps up as payroll administrator, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to excellence and client service

Belfast accountancy firm Baker Tilly Mooney Moore is very happy to announce the appointment of Lindsey Brush as payroll manager and Julita Jasniewska as payroll administrator, further enhancing the firm’s payroll team and reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

Lindsey joins the firm from a management role within a Big 4 practice and brings with her extensive experience in payroll operations and leadership.

In her new position, she will oversee the delivery of Baker Tilly Mooney Moore's outsourced payroll service, which supports clients employing from a single team member to more than 450 staff across a wide range of sectors. Baker Tilly Mooney Moore's full-service payroll offering includes weekly, fortnightly, monthly, four-weekly, quarterly and annual processing, tailored to meet the specific requirements of each client. Lindsey’s proven expertise and strategic approach will be instrumental in ensuring our payroll service continues to meet the highest standards of accuracy, compliance and efficiency.

Julita first joined Baker Tilly Mooney Moore on the MAcc Advanced Accountancy Placement from Queen’s University, impressing colleagues with her professionalism and dedication. She now steps into the role of Payroll Administrator, where she will continue to build on the skills she developed during her placement. Julita has also been accepted onto the firm’s Graduate Programme, which she will commence in 2026, demonstrating her commitment to professional development and her ambition to grow her career within the firm. Her progression highlights our focus on nurturing talent and providing clear pathways for advancement.

Stephen McConnell, business services partner, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “We are very pleased to welcome Lindsey and Julita to their new roles. Lindsey brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our payroll service, while Julita has already shown great promise during her placement with us.

"Together, they will play an important part in ensuring our clients receive the highest standard of service as our payroll offering continues to expand. Their appointments reflect our ongoing investment in people and our determination to deliver tailored, reliable solutions for every client.”

