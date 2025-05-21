'Their arrival adds even more style and energy to our retail mix': Ballymena shopping centre cements role as Northern Ireland fashion hub
Ballymena’s Fairhill Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of leading fashion retailer DV8 to the centre, with the new store set to open in Autumn 2025.
This addition will further strengthen Fairhill’s dynamic fashion offering, bringing contemporary fashion for men and women and joining the dynamic fashion roster at Fairhill, which includes brands such as Primark, River Island, JD Sports, H&M, Next, M&S, New Look, Jack and Jones and Superdry.
DV8 will occupy a spacious 4,000 sq ft unit and will be situated alongside LMD Beauty, Jack & Jones and JD Sports at Fairhill. The addition of DV8 underscores the centre’s commitment to become the region’s leading fashion retail destination.
Ryan Walker, a director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited and owner of Fairhill Shopping Centre said: “We’re delighted to welcome DV8 Fashion to Fairhill Shopping Centre. Their arrival adds even more style and energy to our retail mix, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors and bringing fresh momentum to what is already a landmark year for Fairhill.
"Autumn 2025 will also see us welcome Primark and the completion of our multi-million pound refurbishment. We are firmly committed to positioning Fairhill as a premier retail destination in Northern Ireland.”
DV8 is renowned across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland, and is home to top fashion and footwear brands including Carhartt, Birkenstock, New Balance, Columbia and Converse.
This exciting announcement follows a series of developments at Fairhill, as the centre continues to invest in the local economy and contribute to the region’s retail offering with a multi-million-pound revamp and branding project ahead of the opening of Primark later this year.