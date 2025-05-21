Top high-street brand DV8 set to open 4,000 sq ft store as Fairhill Shopping Centre gears up for a ‘landmark year’ of style and transformation – also welcoming Primark and multi-million pound refurbishment this Autumn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena’s Fairhill Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of leading fashion retailer DV8 to the centre, with the new store set to open in Autumn 2025.

This addition will further strengthen Fairhill’s dynamic fashion offering, bringing contemporary fashion for men and women and joining the dynamic fashion roster at Fairhill, which includes brands such as Primark, River Island, JD Sports, H&M, Next, M&S, New Look, Jack and Jones and Superdry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DV8 will occupy a spacious 4,000 sq ft unit and will be situated alongside LMD Beauty, Jack & Jones and JD Sports at Fairhill. The addition of DV8 underscores the centre’s commitment to become the region’s leading fashion retail destination.

Ryan Walker, a director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited and owner of Fairhill Shopping Centre said: “We’re delighted to welcome DV8 Fashion to Fairhill Shopping Centre. Their arrival adds even more style and energy to our retail mix, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors and bringing fresh momentum to what is already a landmark year for Fairhill.

"Autumn 2025 will also see us welcome Primark and the completion of our multi-million pound refurbishment. We are firmly committed to positioning Fairhill as a premier retail destination in Northern Ireland.”

DV8 is renowned across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland, and is home to top fashion and footwear brands including Carhartt, Birkenstock, New Balance, Columbia and Converse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairhill Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of leading fashion retailer, DV8, to the centre, with the new store set to open in Autumn 2025