'Their arrival adds even more style and energy to our retail mix': Ballymena shopping centre cements role as Northern Ireland fashion hub

By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st May 2025, 08:34 BST
Top high-street brand DV8 set to open 4,000 sq ft store as Fairhill Shopping Centre gears up for a ‘landmark year’ of style and transformation – also welcoming Primark and multi-million pound refurbishment this Autumn

Ballymena’s Fairhill Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of leading fashion retailer DV8 to the centre, with the new store set to open in Autumn 2025.

This addition will further strengthen Fairhill’s dynamic fashion offering, bringing contemporary fashion for men and women and joining the dynamic fashion roster at Fairhill, which includes brands such as Primark, River Island, JD Sports, H&M, Next, M&S, New Look, Jack and Jones and Superdry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DV8 will occupy a spacious 4,000 sq ft unit and will be situated alongside LMD Beauty, Jack & Jones and JD Sports at Fairhill. The addition of DV8 underscores the centre’s commitment to become the region’s leading fashion retail destination.

placeholder image
Read More
'Please feel free to pop in and say hello!': New pet shop brings tail-wagging tr...

Ryan Walker, a director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited and owner of Fairhill Shopping Centre said: “We’re delighted to welcome DV8 Fashion to Fairhill Shopping Centre. Their arrival adds even more style and energy to our retail mix, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors and bringing fresh momentum to what is already a landmark year for Fairhill.

"Autumn 2025 will also see us welcome Primark and the completion of our multi-million pound refurbishment. We are firmly committed to positioning Fairhill as a premier retail destination in Northern Ireland.”

DV8 is renowned across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland, and is home to top fashion and footwear brands including Carhartt, Birkenstock, New Balance, Columbia and Converse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fairhill Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of leading fashion retailer, DV8, to the centre, with the new store set to open in Autumn 2025placeholder image
Fairhill Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of leading fashion retailer, DV8, to the centre, with the new store set to open in Autumn 2025

This exciting announcement follows a series of developments at Fairhill, as the centre continues to invest in the local economy and contribute to the region’s retail offering with a multi-million-pound revamp and branding project ahead of the opening of Primark later this year.

Related topics:PrimarkNorthern IrelandBallymenaJD Sports
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice