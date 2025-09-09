Record-breaking summer at Northern Ireland shopping outlet..We are 'completely smashing what is a national downturn elsewhere'

The Boulevard recorded a 7.3% increase in footfall in August, compared to the UK’s drop of -0.4%, according to the latest BRC-Sensormatic Footfall Monitor data, where Northern Ireland suffered a 1.7% drop in shopper numbers overall

Northern Ireland designer outlet The Boulevard has recorded its best ever summer, as sales in August soared by 8.3%, compared to last year.

The Banbridge-based retail destination recorded a 7.3% increase in footfall in August, compared to the UK’s drop of -0.4%, according to the latest BRC-Sensormatic Footfall Monitor data, where Northern Ireland suffered a 1.7% drop in shopper numbers overall.

Showing strength in the outlet model, The Boulevard saw shoppers spend more than ever this summer, helped by a stream of new tenant openings and a host of onsite events in 2025.

Opting to test the outlet model for the first time, leading cosmetic brand BPerfect has experienced huge success at the scheme with queues often snaking around the mall and shoppers filling their bags with up to 90% off RRP.

A proven successful concept, The Boulevard also welcomed a trio of pop-up stores this summer, creating 20 additional jobs. SKYL, Ten Foundations and School Bags and Stuff opened their doors in August to join brands with heavy discounts such as kate spade ny, Molton Brown, Marks and Spencer, Nike, Adidas and the recently opened French Connection.

Located along the main A1 corridor between capital cities Belfast and Dublin, The Boulevard continues to see success from a high volume of visitors from both sides of the border. The scheme has recorded a year-to-date increase of +11.7% in sales and +9.3% in footfall compared to last year, with sales density also growing by +4.3%.

Aligning with the priorities of both cost-conscious consumers and efficiency-driven retailers, the outlet model continues to prove highly successful in the current retail climate. The perception of value combined with the experience of a day out remains a huge driver for consumers, who have less disposable income due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard said: “To continually buck national retail trends is a huge achievement and one we are all incredibly proud of. The Boulevard’s strong retail mix coupled with a variety of food, drink and leisure offerings sets us apart when competing for that ‘day out’ destination.

“We are going from strength to strength each year, not only beating our own statistics but completely smashing what is a national downturn elsewhere. There is still a place for brick-and-mortar stores in our industry and the outlet model is continuing to prove itself as a heavyweight in the sector.”