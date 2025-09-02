Promotions of Emma Smyth and Christopher Mason, along with the appointment of Neil Logan, bolster MKB Law’s team as it targets expansion across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Great Britain

MKB Law, one of Northern Ireland’s leading independent commercial law firms, has announced key additions to its senior management team. Solicitors Emma Smyth and Christopher Mason have been promoted to director, with consultant Neil Logan also coming in as director.

They join current directors Gordon McElroy, Maria Conway and David McAlinden to form a six- strong leadership team. This announcement reflects MKB Law’s long-term project to maintain its commercial focus and expand its presence in the Republic of Ireland and across England and Wales.

Emma, Christopher and Neil bring expertise across key practice areas including property, dispute resolution, and banking and finance. This move highlights MKB Law’s commitment to developing internal talent - Emma joined as a trainee in 2016 - and to attracting top-tier professionals, as seen with Christopher and Neil.

The announcement coincides with the launch of a recruitment programme aimed at increasing the firm’s team size by 20% over the next two years. MKB Law also continues to invest significantly in innovative legal technology, marketing and the professional development of its team.

Gordon McElroy, MKB Law co-founder and director, said: “With many local firms having been acquired by national practices, we’re proud to retain our independence and to continue growing on our own terms.

“The addition of Emma, Christopher and Neil to the director team strengthens our leadership in a meaningful way - each brings valuable experience, fresh perspective, and a strong alignment with our values and vision for the future. These are exciting times for MKB Law!”

